Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Brentford will kick-off at 9 May 2026, 17:30.

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Manchester City vs Brentford is live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. The match is available on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with a live stream also accessible via NowTV for viewers without a full Sky subscription.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch on your usual streaming service, a VPN can help you access geo-restricted content from your home country. Connect to a server in the UK before kick-off to stream the match as normal.

Manchester City host Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table.

City arrive at this game five points behind Arsenal in the title race, their grip on the championship loosened after a 3-3 draw with Everton on Monday. Jeremy Doku, who rescued a point that night, has insisted the defending champions will not surrender without a fight.

Pep Guardiola's side have won four of their last five across all competitions, and Erling Haaland remains the focal point of their attack despite persistent speculation over his future. His agent recently addressed transfer rumours linking him to Barcelona, reaffirming his commitment to the club.

Brentford arrive in decent shape. Thomas Frank's side beat West Ham 3-0 in their most recent Premier League outing and sit seventh in the table, well within reach of the European places with matches running out.

The Bees have proven difficult to break down this season, collecting two draws and a win from their last four away fixtures before the West Ham result. They will not come to Manchester simply to defend.

For City, this is a game they cannot afford to drop. Arsenal's superior goal difference and game-in-hand picture means points are now precious, and a home win is the minimum expectation from Guardiola's squad.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Brentford live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Manchester City will be without Ruben Dias, Rodri, and Josko Gvardiol through injury. The projected XI includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with a back four of Matheus Nunes, Nathan O'Reilly, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Marc Guehi. Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo, Jeremy Doku, and Bernardo Silva are named in midfield, with Nicolas Gonzalez supporting Erling Haaland.

Brentford are missing Josh Henderson, Alfred Milambo, Fabio Carvalho, and Rico Henry. The projected XI sees Caoimhin Kelleher start in goal behind a defence featuring Sepp van den Berg, Myles Kayode, Nathan Collins, and Keane Lewis-Potter, with Kevin Schade, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Dango Ouattara, and Yehor Yarmoliuk ahead of Ivan Toney's replacement in attack, Thiago.

Form

Manchester City have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw with Everton in the Premier League, a result that dented their title ambitions. Prior to that, City beat Arsenal 2-1 and Chelsea 3-0 in the league, and defeated Southampton 2-1 in the FA Cup. They also won 1-0 at Burnley. Across those five games, City scored nine goals and conceded five.

Brentford have taken four points from a possible fifteen in their last five Premier League matches, with one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 win over West Ham. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Manchester United, drew 0-0 with Fulham, drew 2-2 with Everton, and drew 0-0 with Leeds. Brentford scored five goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in December 2025, when Manchester City beat Brentford 2-0 in the Carabao Cup at the Etihad Stadium. In the Premier League that same autumn, Brentford hosted City and lost 1-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Manchester City have won three, drawn one, and lost none, with Brentford's best result being a 2-2 draw at home in January 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City currently sit second while Brentford are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: