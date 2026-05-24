Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Aston Villa will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 16:00.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports and NowTV. Sky Go also provides a live stream option for existing Sky subscribers. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Manchester City host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture carrying weight at both ends of the table. City sit second and Villa fourth, meaning the gap between them could shrink or stretch depending on what happens in Manchester.

The backdrop at the Etihad is one of transition. Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season after a decade in charge, with the club announcing plans to rename the expanded North Stand in his honour and commission a statue to mark his tenure. His final home matches carry an obvious emotional charge.

Guardiola fields a squad that includes Erling Haaland, who continues to attract attention as one of the most prolific forwards in European football. Bernardo Silva, who has confirmed he will also depart this summer, is named in the projected XI. This fixture represents one of the last chances for both to perform in front of their home support.

Aston Villa arrive in form and with ambition. Unai Emery's side beat Liverpool 4-2 last weekend and followed that up with a 3-0 win over Freiburg in the Europa League, confirming they have the energy and quality to compete on multiple fronts deep into May.

Villa's injury list is short but notable, with Alysson Edward and Boubacar Kamara both sidelined. Emery otherwise has a strong squad to select from, and the visitors will not travel to Manchester simply to make up the numbers.

The head-to-head record between these sides has tilted in Villa's favour in recent meetings, adding another layer of interest to a fixture that needs no additional selling. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Pep Guardiola's projected XI includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Matheus Nunes, and Nico O'Reilly forming the defensive shape. Jeremy Doku, Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, and Bernardo Silva support the attack, with Antoine Semenyo and Erling Haaland leading the line. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side.

Unai Emery names a strong Villa lineup with Emiliano Martinez between the sticks, backed by Matty Cash, Lucas Digne, Pau Torres, and Ezri Konsa. Youri Tielemans, Victor Lindelof, Emiliano Buendia, Morgan Rogers, and John McGinn fill the midfield and wide areas, with Ollie Watkins as the focal point up front. Alysson Edward and Boubacar Kamara are both absent through injury. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 44 B. Kamara

Form

Manchester City head into this match having won three of their last five across all competitions, drawing the other two. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League, though that followed back-to-back 3-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Brentford. A dramatic 3-3 draw with Everton earlier in the run shows City have not always been watertight at the back, but their scoring output across the five matches reflects a side capable of finding the net consistently.

Aston Villa's form is arguably more compelling right now. Emery's side have won three of their last five, including a 4-2 victory over Liverpool and a 4-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest in the Europa League. They drew 2-2 at Burnley and lost 2-1 to Tottenham in their other outings, but the attacking numbers across the run are striking. Villa have scored 13 goals in five matches, and their recent results away from home suggest they will not come to Manchester to sit deep.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Aston Villa at Villa Park in October 2025, continuing a recent pattern that has favoured the visitors. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Villa have won three times, with City winning once and one match also going City's way in April 2025 when they won 2-1 at the Etihad. Villa also won 2-1 at home in December 2024. City's heaviest win in the series came in April 2024, a 4-1 home victory, but Villa have dominated the more recent contests.

Standings

Manchester City sit second in the Premier League table, with Aston Villa fourth. Three points separate the sides, making this a direct contest between two clubs fighting for a Champions League place and, for City, a potential title challenge in the closing weeks.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: