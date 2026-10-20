Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and AEK Athens will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Manchester City vs AEK Athens is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with streaming also available via HBO Max. Use the links below to access the relevant service for your subscription.





Manchester City host AEK Athens at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, October 20, in the Champions League league phase. Enzo Maresca's side return to European action looking to build on a perfect start to their Premier League campaign.

City arrive at this fixture on the back of a 3-2 win over Ipswich Town, a result that extended their domestic unbeaten run to seven matches and made Maresca the most successful manager in terms of opening-run wins in Premier League history. The Italian has settled quickly into life at the Etihad, and his squad has responded with consistent, if occasionally hard-fought, performances.

The mood around the club is not entirely without tension. Erling Haaland scored twice against Ipswich but limped down the tunnel at full-time with a foot injury, leaving his availability for Tuesday uncertain. Several other players also picked up knocks in that match, and Maresca will be monitoring his squad carefully ahead of a congested fixture schedule.

AEK Athens arrive in Manchester having lost their most recent Champions League outing 3-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk. The Greek side have shown resilience in domestic competition, but the step up to this level represents a significant challenge.

Both sides currently sit in the lower half of the Champions League standings, giving this match added weight for their respective European ambitions.

For viewers looking to follow the action live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca names a projected XI that includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with a back four of Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Josko Gvardiol. Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez are expected in midfield alongside Jeremy Doku, Antoine Semenyo, and Rayan Cherki, with Erling Haaland leading the line despite the foot injury concern that emerged after Saturday's match. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for City, though updates may follow closer to kick-off given the fitness concerns from the Ipswich game.

For AEK Athens, Marko Nikolic is expected to set up with Alberto Brignoli in goal behind a back line featuring Stavros Pilios, Harold Moukoudi, Lazaros Rota, and Filipe Relvas. Lovro Majer and Razvan Marin are named in midfield, with Luka Jovic leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and updates will be added if the situation changes before kick-off.

Form

Manchester City have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, where they lost 2-4. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League, and they also recorded a commanding 3-0 win at Liverpool and a 5-0 Carabao Cup victory over Norwich City in that stretch. Across those five matches, City have scored 18 goals and conceded 11, reflecting an attack-minded approach that has not always been watertight defensively.

AEK Athens have won three of their last five, but their Champions League form is a concern. They lost 3-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk in their most recent European outing, though they bounced back in the Super League with a 3-0 win over OFI Crete. Their standout result in the period was an 8-1 cup victory over Panserraikos FC. Across the five matches, they have scored 15 goals and conceded 8.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture. This appears to be a first meeting, or recent encounters fall outside the available dataset. Further historical context will be added if records become available closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase, both sides are positioned in the bottom half of the table, with Manchester City 17th and AEK Athens 20th. That means Tuesday's match carries genuine urgency for both clubs, as points at this stage are needed to avoid an early exit from European competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: