UEFA Youth League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 10:00

Today's game between Manchester City U19 and Paris Saint Germain U19 will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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The match is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 3, with streaming also available via HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Manchester City U19 and Paris Saint Germain U19 meet in the UEFA Youth League, with two of European football's most prominent academies going head to head.

City arrive at this fixture in mixed form, having lost their most recent Youth League outing and showing inconsistency across their last five matches. PSG, by contrast, come in off a commanding win and carry the momentum of a side that has found its stride in the competition.

The gap between the two sides in the current standings tells its own story. PSG sit near the summit of the Champions League Path, while City find themselves well down the table, giving this fixture an added edge for the English side, who need a result to stay relevant in the competition.

PSG's recent record makes them the form side coming into this match. Four wins from their last five, including a 6-1 victory in their most recent game, underlines the quality running through their squad at this level.

City will be looking to their own high points for confidence. A 4-0 win over Real Madrid U19 and a 6-0 dismantling of Bayer Leverkusen U19 earlier in the campaign show they are capable of performing at a high level when things click.

The two clubs have met before at this level, and PSG have the better of the historical record between them, which adds another layer of context to what City will need to produce.

For details on where to watch the match live, read on.

How to watch Manchester City U19 vs Paris Saint Germain U19 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Manchester City U19 ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side at this stage.

PSG U19 are similarly without confirmed squad updates, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data provided at this time. Further team news for both sides will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Form

Manchester City U19 have recorded two wins and three losses from their last five UEFA Youth League matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding 10 across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to FC Porto U19. Earlier in the campaign they produced a 4-0 win over Real Madrid U19 and a 6-0 victory against Bayer Leverkusen U19, though a 3-3 draw with HJK U19 counted as a loss in the results column. The inconsistency across those five games reflects a side capable of big performances but prone to dropping points.

PSG U19 have won four of their last five Youth League games, losing only once in that stretch. Their most recent match ended in a 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava U19, and they have also beaten Villarreal U19 and HJK U19 during this run. Across five matches they have scored 18 goals and conceded four, with their only defeat coming against Real Madrid U19.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in the UEFA Youth League, with PSG holding the stronger record across those fixtures. The most recent meeting ended in a 1-3 win for PSG when Manchester City hosted them in November 2021, while an earlier encounter that same season finished 1-1 with PSG as the home side. PSG have not lost across the two meetings, giving them a psychological edge heading into this fixture.

Standings

In the UEFA Youth League Champions League Path, PSG U19 sit in second place while Manchester City U19 are down in 31st. That gap in the table means City are in genuine need of points to keep their campaign alive, while PSG are well placed among the competition's leading sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City U19 vs Paris Saint Germain U19 today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: