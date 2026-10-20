UEFA Youth League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 10:00

Today's game between Manchester City U19 and AEK Athens U19 will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Gemini

Manchester City U19 vs AEK Athens U19 is available to watch live in the UK. Subscribers can stream the match through HBO Max or tune in via TNT Sports 2. Visit https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=11005&awinaffid=918243&platform=dl&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sky.com%2Fhelp%2Farticles%2Ftnt-sports to access TNT Sports and watch live.





Manchester City U19 host AEK Athens U19 in the UEFA Youth League Champions League Path, with both sides arriving at this fixture in contrasting recent form.

City's young squad has endured a difficult run, losing their last three Youth League matches and struggling to find the consistency that marked their earlier performances in the competition.

AEK Athens U19 come into this game off the back of a positive result, claiming a win against Shakhtar Donetsk U19 in their most recent outing and showing they are capable of competing at this level.

The Greek side have been steady if unspectacular, picking up a draw in their previous fixture before that win, and will look to build on that momentum against a City side that has been vulnerable of late.

Manchester City U19 will be eager to return to winning ways in front of their home support, having shown in earlier rounds that they possess the quality to beat top European opposition.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Manchester City U19 vs AEK Athens U19 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Manchester City U19 ahead of this fixture. Details on the probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

AEK Athens U19 are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. Updates on their coach, lineup, and any absences will be published when released by the club.

Form

Manchester City U19 arrive in poor form, having lost three of their last five UEFA Youth League matches for a record of two wins and three defeats. Their most recent game ended in a 0-2 defeat to Paris Saint Germain U19, and they also lost 3-1 to FC Porto U19 earlier in the campaign. Their brighter moments came against Real Madrid U19, whom they beat 4-0, and a 6-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen U19. Across the five matches, City have scored 14 goals but conceded eight, reflecting an attack capable of big performances alongside a defence that has been inconsistent.

AEK Athens U19 have a more modest recent record, winning one, drawing one, and losing three of their last five Youth League appearances. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk U19, followed by a 0-0 draw with LASK U19 before that. The three defeats in their dataset came against Benfica U19, Ajax U19, and Bayern Munich U19, with the 8-1 loss to Ajax their heaviest. Across those five games, AEK have scored three goals and conceded thirteen.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Manchester City U19 and AEK Athens U19 is available from recent meetings. Official records of previous encounters between these two sides have not been provided.

Standings

In the UEFA Youth League Champions League Path, AEK Athens U19 sit in 12th place while Manchester City U19 are down in 33rd. That gap in the standings puts City under pressure to collect points, while AEK will see this as a chance to pull further clear of the bottom half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City U19 vs AEK Athens U19 today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: