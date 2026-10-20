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UEFA Youth League
team-logoManchester City U19
team-logoAEK Athens U19
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How to watch today's Manchester City U19 vs AEK Athens U19 UEFA Youth League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City U19 vs AEK Athens U19
Manchester City U19
AEK Athens U19
UEFA Youth League

How to watch the UEFA Youth League match between Manchester City U19 and AEK Athens U19, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between Manchester City U19 and AEK Athens U19 will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 15:00.

VPN GuideGemini
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Manchester City U19 vs AEK Athens U19 is available to watch live in the UK. Subscribers can stream the match through HBO Max or tune in via TNT Sports 2. Visit https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=11005&awinaffid=918243&platform=dl&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sky.com%2Fhelp%2Farticles%2Ftnt-sports to access TNT Sports and watch live.

HBO Max

HBO Max

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TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports 2

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Manchester City U19 host AEK Athens U19 in the UEFA Youth League Champions League Path, with both sides arriving at this fixture in contrasting recent form.

City's young squad has endured a difficult run, losing their last three Youth League matches and struggling to find the consistency that marked their earlier performances in the competition.

AEK Athens U19 come into this game off the back of a positive result, claiming a win against Shakhtar Donetsk U19 in their most recent outing and showing they are capable of competing at this level.

The Greek side have been steady if unspectacular, picking up a draw in their previous fixture before that win, and will look to build on that momentum against a City side that has been vulnerable of late.

Manchester City U19 will be eager to return to winning ways in front of their home support, having shown in earlier rounds that they possess the quality to beat top European opposition.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

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How to watch Manchester City U19 vs AEK Athens U19 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Manchester City U19 ahead of this fixture. Details on the probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

AEK Athens U19 are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. Updates on their coach, lineup, and any absences will be published when released by the club.

Form

MCU

MCU - Form

LEV
W6-0
RLM
W0-4
HJK
L3-3
POR
L3-1
PSG
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AEK

AEK - Form

BNM
L2-0
AJU
L1-8
BFC
L3-0
LAS
D0-0
SHA
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Manchester City U19 arrive in poor form, having lost three of their last five UEFA Youth League matches for a record of two wins and three defeats. Their most recent game ended in a 0-2 defeat to Paris Saint Germain U19, and they also lost 3-1 to FC Porto U19 earlier in the campaign. Their brighter moments came against Real Madrid U19, whom they beat 4-0, and a 6-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen U19. Across the five matches, City have scored 14 goals but conceded eight, reflecting an attack capable of big performances alongside a defence that has been inconsistent.

AEK Athens U19 have a more modest recent record, winning one, drawing one, and losing three of their last five Youth League appearances. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk U19, followed by a 0-0 draw with LASK U19 before that. The three defeats in their dataset came against Benfica U19, Ajax U19, and Bayern Munich U19, with the 8-1 loss to Ajax their heaviest. Across those five games, AEK have scored three goals and conceded thirteen.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Manchester City U19 and AEK Athens U19 is available from recent meetings. Official records of previous encounters between these two sides have not been provided.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint Germain U19Paris Saint Germain U19PSG
220081+76
W
W
2
Villarreal U19Villarreal U19VIL
220082+66
W
W
3
PSV Eindhoven U19PSV Eindhoven U19PSV
220071+66
W
W
4
Slavia Prague U19Slavia Prague U19SLP
220051+46
W
W
5
Real Madrid U19Real Madrid U19RLM
220040+46
W
W
6
Feyenoord U19Feyenoord U19FEY
220031+26
W
W
7
Real Betis U19Real Betis U19BET
211050+54
W
D
8
Atletico Madrid U19Atletico Madrid U19AMA
211052+34
W
D
9
Liverpool U19Liverpool U19LIU
211064+24
W
D
10
Club Brugge U19Club Brugge U19CBR
211064+24
D
W
11
Lille U19Lille U19LIL
211032+14
W
D
12
AEK Athens U19AEK Athens U19AEK
211021+14
W
D
13
Borussia Dortmund U19Borussia Dortmund U19BVB
210173+43
W
L
14
VfB Stuttgart U19VfB Stuttgart U19VFB
210151+43
L
W
15
Bayern Munich U19Bayern Munich U19BNM
210163+33
L
W
16
Manchester United U19Manchester United U19MUN
210153+23
L
W
17
Roma U19Roma U19RMA
210143+13
L
W
18
Arsenal U19Arsenal U19ARU
21014403
L
W
19
Lens U19Lens U19LEN
21014403
W
L
20
Barcelona U19Barcelona U19BAU
21012203
W
L
21
Aston Villa U19Aston Villa U19
210156-13
W
L
22
FC Porto U19FC Porto U19POR
210136-33
L
W
23
Viking U19Viking U19VIK
210125-33
W
L
24
Slovan Bratislava U19Slovan Bratislava U19SLO
210126-43
W
L
25
Sporting CP U19Sporting CP U19SPU
201145-11
L
D
26
Galatasaray U19Galatasaray U19GLT
201123-11
L
D
27
Como U19Como U19COM
201112-11
L
D
28
LASK U19LASK U19LAS
201124-21
L
D
29
Inter U19Inter U19INT
201114-31
D
L
30
RB Leipzig U19RB Leipzig U19RBL
201127-51
L
D
31
Shakhtar Donetsk U19Shakhtar Donetsk U19SHA
200213-20
L
L
32
Fenerbahce U19Fenerbahce U19
200236-30
L
L
33
Manchester City U19Manchester City U19MCU
200215-40
L
L
34
SSC Napoli U19SSC Napoli U19NAP
200217-60
L
L
35
Sabah FK U19Sabah FK U19SAB
200208-80
L
L
36
Bodoe/Glimt U19Bodoe/Glimt U19BOD
2002111-100
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the UEFA Youth League Champions League Path, AEK Athens U19 sit in 12th place while Manchester City U19 are down in 33rd. That gap in the standings puts City under pressure to collect points, while AEK will see this as a chance to pull further clear of the bottom half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City U19 vs AEK Athens U19 today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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