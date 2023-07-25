Manchester United vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the club friendly match between Man Utd and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will look to make it four wins in as many club friendly games when they meet newly promoted League Two side Wrexham at the Snapdragon Stadium in California on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils have already recorded wins over the likes of Leeds United and Lyon before kicking off their US tour by beating Premier League rivals Arsenal 2-0. However, with a clash against Real Madrid due on Wednesday, a youthful side is expected to take to the field against the Welsh side.

On the other hand, the Red Dragons started their pre-season with a 4-0 victory over LA Galaxy II and would have another preparatory game against Philadelphia Union II after this one before getting on with their League Two campaign.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Wrexham kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 am BST Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

The club-friendly game between Manchester United and Wrexham is scheduled for July 26, 2023, at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, USA.

It will kick off at 3:30 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Man Utd vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but is available to stream live online through MUTV.

GOAL will also have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

The club has confirmed just a 15-member squad for the Wrexham friendly tie, mostly consisting of academy players.

Charlie McNeill is one of them tipped to start along with the likes of Marc Jurado, Isak Hansen-Aaroen and Shola Shoretire.

Man Utd U21 goalkeeper Dermot Mee is likely to start in goal, with Jonny Evans to be joined by Will Fish at center-back.

Man Utd possible XI: Mee; Jurado, Evans, Fish, Pye; Mejia, Collyer, Oyedele, Hansen-Aaroen; Shoretire, McNeill.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Harrison, Mee Defenders: Jurado, Fish, Evans, Aljofree, Kambwala, Pye Midfielders: Hansen-Aaroen, Collyer, Oyedele Forwards: Shoretire, Hugill, McNeill, Mejia

Wrexham team news

Meanwhile, Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson should be expected to go all out with a full-strength squad including the scorers against LA Galaxy II in Andy Cannon, Elliot Lee, Paul Mullin and Anthony Forde.

Ollie Palmer should join Mullin up front, meaning Sam Dalby will start from the bench again.

Summer arrival Will Boyle is also likely to continue in the XI, with Jordan Davies expected to feature in midfield.

Wrexham possible XI: Foster; Boyle, Tozer, Hayden; Forde, Jones, Cannon, Davies, Mendy; Mullin, Palmer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lainton, Foster, Howard Defenders: McFadzean, Tozer, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, O’Connell, Hosannah, Mendy, Boyle, Barnett, Cleworth, James Midfielders: Davies, Young, McAlinden, Forde, Cannon, O’Connor, Jones, Lee Forwards: Palmer, Mullin, Waters, Dalby

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between Manchester United and Wrexham across all competitions.

