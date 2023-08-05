How to watch the club friendly match between Man Utd and Lens, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United are nearing the close of their preparations for the 2023-24 Premier League season as they welcome Ligue 1 side Lens to Old Trafford on Saturday.

The 20-time English champions will be involved in another club friendly against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday before their league opener against Wolves at home on August 15.

Erik ten Hag's side won their initial three pre-season games against the likes of Leeds United, Lyon and Arsenal before a mostly youthful side went down 3-1 against Wrexham. However, the seniors would go on to lose 2-0 against Real Madrid and were defeated 3-2 by Borussia Dortmund in their last two friendlies.

Like United, Lens also qualified for the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League. Having recorded two wins and four draws in friendlies, including back-to-back draws against Wolfsburg and Torino, Franck Haise's men will begin their season in the French top flight at Brest on August 13.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Lens kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm BST Venue: Old Trafford

The club friendly match between Manchester United and Lens is scheduled for August 5, 2023, at the Old Trafford football stadium in Greater Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Man Utd vs Lens online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to stream online live through MUTV.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

With the season near, a strong line-up amid heavy rotations can be expected for the two friendlies against Lens and Athletic Bilbao.

Andre Onana and Mason Mount are due to make their home debuts at the Theatre of Dreams.

There are also quite a few injuries picked by the likes of Dean Henderson, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo.

Players such as Anthony Martial, Alejandro Garnacho and Raphael Varane may be counted as doubts but could take to the pitch to some extent.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bishop, Heaton, Vitek, Onana Defenders: Dalot, Fernandez, Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Williams Midfielders: Antony, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Gore, Hannibal, McTominay, Mount, Pellistri, Sancho, Van de Beek Forwards: Elanga, Forson, Garnacho, Martial, Rashford

Lens team news

New signings at the club, Andy Diouf, Angelo Fulgini and Oscar Cortes will look forward to starting from the first whistle.

The voids of Lois Openda and Seko Fofana are bound to be felt, with the latter making it among the illustrious list to have joined the Saudi Pro League bandwagon.

Meanwhile, Wesley Said would be set to lead the line of attack, likely to be joined by the likes of Adrien Thomasson and Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Lens possible XI: Samba; Machado, Medina, Danso, Haidara; Diouf, Fulgini; Cortes, Thomasson, Frankowski; Said.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Samba, Farinez, Leca, Pandor Defenders: Medina, Danso, Gradit, Khusanov, Machado, Haidara, Le Cardinal Midfielders: Samed, Spierings, Poreba, Diouf, El Aynaoui, Camara, Frankowski, Cabot, Fulgani, Costa, Thomasson, Bonte, Sishuba, Cortes, Guilavogui Forwards: Sotoca, Said, Balde

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first time Manchester United and Lens are set to face each other across all competitions.

