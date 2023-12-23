Luton Town vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Luton and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Luton Town look to revive themselves from a heartbreaking event at Vitality Stadium last week as they host Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in a fiesty Premier League clash.

The Luton fans will be highly motivated before their clash against Newcastle as they'll be showing their complete support to Hatter's captain Tom Lockyer who unfortunately collapsed against Bournemouth. With the clash against Cherries postponed, Luton would want to win this match against Eddie Howe's men and stun Newcastle.

Newcastle, on the other hand, gave away a crucial one goal lead in the EFL Cup in the dying minutes as Chelsea found the equaliser eventually winning the game on penalties. With just the Premier League left to focus on, the Magpies would want to garner some momentum heading into the Christmas break.

Luton vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date: December 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm GMT Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town will welcome Newcastle United to Kenilworth Road with kick-off scheduled at 3pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Luton vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The match is not being broadcast on TV in the UK due to the traditional 3pm Blackout rule but you can watch the game from anywhere in the world with a VPN, or virtual private network, such as NordVPN which will let you tune in to your home coverage if you are abroad. Check out our guide to the best VPN services to use for watching sport when you are abroad.

Fans can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Luton team news

The biggest absentee for the home side would be Tom Lockyer after the Hatters captain collapsed on the pitch last weekend. While an official statement suggested that Lockyer is recovering at home his future on the field will be revealed after a while.

Gabriel Osho will replace Luton's captain in defense while Dan Potts and Reece Burke stay sidelined owing to their thigh problems.

Cauley Woodrow will return to the matchday squad after healing from his calf issue while Marvelous Nakamba is back from his one-game suspension.

Luton Town predicted XI:Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Kabore, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend, Adebayo, Brown

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Mengi, Osho, Giles, Doughty, Bell Midfielders: Nakamba, Mpanzu, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Chong Forwards: Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Ogbene, Townsend, Woodrow

Newcastle team news

Newcastle's absentee list includes all of Joe Willock (calf), Javi Manquillo (groin), Harvey Barnes (foot), Nick Pope (shoulder), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back) and Matt Targett (thigh), Joelinton (thigh), Fabian Schar (glute), and Alexander Isak (groin)

While after their visit to Stamford Bridge Emil Krafth and Anthony Gordon were the latest entrants to the treatment room. Gordon has been the silver lining for the Magpies this season and his absence could hamper their momentum going forward.

Newcastle United predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Livramento

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Trippier Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron, Longstaff Forwards: Isak, Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6 Jan 2018 Newcastle 3-1 Luton FA Cup 22 Apr 1989 Newcastle 0-0 Luton Premier League 3 Dec 1998 Luton 0-0 Newcastle Premier League 2 Apr 1998 Newcastle 4-0 Luton Premier League 7 Nov 1987 Luton 4-0 Newcastle Premier League

