How to watch Luton Town vs Peterborough United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 17 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Kenilworth Road

Luton Town host Peterborough United at Kenilworth Road in the EFL Trophy, with both sides arriving in contrasting states of form ahead of their Southern Group D meeting.

Luton have been in strong shape across all competitions, picking up four wins from their last five matches. Their most recent outing saw them beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0 in the FA Cup, and they have looked composed and clinical throughout the autumn schedule.

Peterborough, by contrast, have struggled to find consistency. They head to Kenilworth Road on the back of a heavy 5-0 FA Cup defeat to Reading, and have lost four of their last five games across all competitions.

The head-to-head record adds further context. Luton have won the last three meetings between these clubs, including a 2-0 victory at Peterborough in League One just two weeks ago.

In the EFL Trophy group standings, Peterborough currently sit top of Southern Group D, with Luton one place behind in second. The table positions give this fixture genuine weight, with both clubs aware that the result could shape their path through the group.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the match, read on.

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