EFL Trophy - Game Week 1 22 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Kenilworth Road

Today's game between Luton Town and Ipswich Academy will kick off at 22 Sept 2026, 19:00.

Gemini

Luton Town vs Ipswich Academy is available to watch live on Sky Sports+. You can live stream the match through the Sky Sports platform using the link below.

Luton Town host Ipswich Academy at Kenilworth Road in the EFL Trophy, with the Hatters looking to build some momentum in a competition that offers a welcome alternative to their troubled league form.

Luton sit third in EFL Trophy Southern Group D heading into this fixture, while Ipswich Academy occupy second place — meaning both sides have genuine reason to push for a positive result as the group stage takes shape.

It has been a difficult run of league results for the Hatters. They have lost three of their last five League One matches, including a 5-2 defeat to Mansfield Town and a 1-0 loss to Bradford City in their most recent outing.

Ipswich Academy arrive having shown flashes of quality at youth level, though their recent results in the Premier Reserve League have been inconsistent. A 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers Academy stands as their brightest recent result, but they have conceded heavily in several outings.

Kenilworth Road provides an intimate and atmospheric backdrop for this EFL Trophy tie. The ground's traditional English football setting makes it a compelling venue for a midweek cup fixture.

For those wanting to follow the action, TV channel and live stream information is listed below.

How to watch Luton Town vs Ipswich Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Luton Town ahead of this EFL Trophy fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Ipswich Academy have similarly provided no confirmed squad information at this stage. Updates on their selection will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Luton Town have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Bradford City, and they also suffered a heavy 5-2 loss to Mansfield Town during this run. A 2-0 win over Stockport County represents their only victory in this period. Across the five matches, Luton have scored six goals and conceded eight, pointing to defensive fragility in recent weeks.

Ipswich Academy have won one and lost four of their last five matches. Their standout result was a 4-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers Academy, though they have shipped goals freely, conceding 20 across five games including an 8-4 loss to Everton Academy and a 5-0 defeat to Manchester United Academy. They scored ten goals across the same period.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Luton Town and Ipswich Academy. This fixture record will be updated if historical data becomes available.

Standings

Southern Grp. D Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Colchester United COL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ipswich Academy IPS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Luton Town LUT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Peterborough United PET 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qualification to next stage

In EFL Trophy Southern Group D, Luton Town sit third and Ipswich Academy second — a gap that gives both teams reason to treat this as a meaningful fixture, with group progression still within reach for either side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Luton Town vs Ipswich Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: