Watch Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants kick-off time

21 Sept 2026 - 20:15 SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams host the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1.15am (BST) on Tuesday, September 22.

The Rams are looking to rebound from a Week 1 loss, while the Giants, under John Harbaugh, aim to build on their opening-week win against Dallas.

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN and Sky Sports NFL (& Main Event).

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants Team News

While John Harbaugh's Giants are riding high from a 28-20 Week 1 statement win over the Cowboys, Sean McVay's Rams are looking to rebound at SoFi Stadium following a flat 27-7 season opener loss to the 49ers in Melbourne.

Los Angeles Rams Team News

Puka Nacua (WR) : Questionable. Nacua did not practice on Friday or Saturday. Head coach Sean McVay clarified that he is dealing with groin soreness that flared up after Thursday's session, making him a true game-time decision.

Aaron Donald (DT) : Expected to Play. In massive news for the Rams front, the legendary defensive tackle is set to make his official return to the field on Monday night after ramping up his conditioning and sitting out Week 1.

Kamren Kinchens (S) : Out. The safety has been officially ruled out of the contest due to a hamstring injury after missing practice all week.

Jordan Whittington (WR) : Doubtful. A quad injury kept him out of practice over the weekend, leaving the Rams dangerously thin at wide receiver if Nacua sits.

Key Offensive Names : Quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to find a rhythmic connection with star wideout Davante Adams, who draws an incredibly favorable matchup given the Giants' cornerback crisis.

New York Giants Team News

Paulson Adebo (CB) : Out (IR). Adebo was placed on short-term injured reserve on Friday due to a knee injury and will miss at least the next four weeks.

Deonte Banks (CB) : Questionable. Compounding their secondary issues, Banks missed consecutive practice days on Friday and Saturday with a calf injury. If he cannot play, rookie Colton Hood is expected to slot into a heavily depleted cornerback rotation.

Micah McFadden (ILB) : Questionable. The inside linebacker remains limited in practice with a neck injury.

Greg Newsome II (CB) : Cleared. There is some relief for the secondary, as Newsome upgraded to full practice on Saturday despite a rib issue and carries no game designation.

Offensive Line Status : Tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle) and Guard Francis Mauigoa (shoulder) were limited earlier in the week but are fully cleared to play. They will be tasked with protecting rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart from a returning Aaron Donald.



