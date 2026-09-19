Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 16:05 SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West divisional showdown at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders Team News

Los Angeles Chargers Team News

The Chargers are looking to bounce back from a Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but they are managing multiple key injuries along the offensive line and in the secondary.

Ladd McConkey (WR) - Questionable : The star wideout suffered a massive hit over the middle in Week 1, damaging his ribs. After sitting out practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he returned in a limited capacity on Friday. His availability is a true game-time decision.

Deane Leonard (DB) - Questionable : Regarded as a major potential boost for a struggling special teams unit, Leonard has been limited all week with an abdomen injury but has a chance to make his season debut.

Trey Pipkins III (T) - OUT : Pipkins failed to practice all week due to a knee injury and has been ruled out. Kayode Awosika is expected to fill the void on the starting offensive line.

Elijah Molden (DB) - OUT : The safety did not participate in practice all week due to a hamstring injury and is officially out. Veteran Tony Jefferson is projected to start at free safety in his absence.

Cleared to Play : Star pass-rusher Khalil Mack, Akheem Mesidor (calf), Derius Davis (calf), Teair Tart (ankle), and Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring) have all been removed from the final report and are cleared for action.

Las Vegas Raiders Team News

Coming off a high-energy Week 1 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Klint Kubiak’s team is attempting to go 2-0 but faces uncertainty surrounding its premier pass-catching weapon.

Brock Bowers (TE) - Doubtful : Bowers is struggling with a knee injury and missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before a very limited session on Friday. Being listed as doubtful strongly indicates he is unlikely to play. Michael Mayer will step into the primary tight end role if Bowers sits out.

Darien Porter (CB) - OUT : Porter did not practice all week with a foot injury and has been officially ruled out. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard will rely on rookies Hezekiah Masses or Jermod McCoy to take over starting duties in the secondary.

Aidan O'Connell (QB) - Questionable : O’Connell missed late-week practices due to personal reasons and did not travel with the team to Los Angeles, meaning he is highly unlikely to dress as the emergency third quarterback.

Cleared to Play : Explosive rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who completely dominated Week 1 touches, was listed early in the week with an ankle issue but practiced fully and carries no injury designation. He has also been named a Week 2 team captain.



