Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 16:25 SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 9.25pm (BST).

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals Team News

This game marks a massive schematic shift for both teams, featuring the debut of Jim Harbaugh’s revamped Los Angeles Chargers squad under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, matching up against the Arizona Cardinals under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

Los Angeles Chargers Team News

The Chargers enter Week 1 with a relatively clean bill of health and plenty of optimism following a strong offseason overhaul.

The Big News: Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert is fully healthy and ready to lead a retooled offense. Star left tackle Rashawn Slater has also been cleared and will play, providing crucial protection against the Cardinals' pass rush.

Offensive Shift: Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is introducing a deep receiver group featuring Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. However, McDaniel has explicitly warned fantasy managers to practice patience regarding a very crowded and heavily rotated tight end room.

Injury Report Updates:

Deane Leonard (CB) : Did not practice (DNP) for consecutive days with an abdominal injury and is highly questionable.

Keaton Mitchell (RB) : Limited in practice with a hamstring issue, though he has recently returned to the field.

Tuli Tuipulotu (LB) & Brenen Thompson (WR) : Both remained limited on Thursday due to hip injuries.

Khalil Mack (LB) & R.J. Mickens (S) : Mack returned to full practice after a standard veteran rest day, while Mickens was upgraded to a full participant after dealing with an ankle issue.

Arizona Cardinals Team News

The Cardinals are entering a new era under Mike LaFleur, looking to lean heavily on an effective, physical running game to challenge the Chargers' stout defense.

The Big News: Arizona will debut three brand-new starters on the offensive line. The cohesive play of this new unit will be a major storyline as they try to neutralise the Chargers' defensive front.

Backfield Concerns: Star rookie running back Jeremiyah Love - the No. 3 overall pick - is fighting to play after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the preseason. He remains limited, and team insiders view his status as a 50/50 toss-up. If he is sidelined or limited, expect Tyler Allgeier to carry the load as RB1.

Injury Report Updates:

Isaiah Adams (OG) : The starting right guard did not practice again due to a knee injury and is trending toward missing the season opener. Jon Gaines II is expected to start in his place.

Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demeson (S) : Sidelined with a rib injury after being downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday.

Josh Sweat (LB) : Returned to the field as a limited participant following a knee issue and a rest day, giving the defense a massive boost.

Garrett Williams (CB) : Remained limited with an Achilles injury.



