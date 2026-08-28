Premier League - Game Week 2 29 Aug 2026 - 07:30 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 12:30.

Gemini

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports, with coverage on both TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The match is also available to stream via HBO Max. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Liverpool host Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the Premier League, with Andoni Iraola's side looking to build on their opening weekend point after drawing 2-2 with Newcastle United.

The Reds head into this fixture in the middle of a turbulent transfer window. Bradley Barcola is on the verge of completing a move from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal reported to be worth around £120 million, while Iraola has admitted he cannot guarantee Cody Gakpo will still be at the club beyond the summer deadline.

Forest arrive at Anfield in difficult form. Oliver Glasner's side lost their Premier League opener 1-0 to Leeds United and were then knocked out of the Carabao Cup by the same opponents, losing 2-0 at Elland Road just three days later.

The visitors have, at least, bolstered their attacking options. Liam Delap completed a £50 million move from Chelsea earlier this week, signing a five-year contract at the City Ground. Whether the 23-year-old features from the start remains to be seen.

Liverpool's own squad depth is being tested. A cluster of injuries means Iraola has limited options in certain positions, and the uncertainty around Gakpo's future adds an extra layer of intrigue to the team selection.

Forest have not won at Anfield in recent Premier League history, and back-to-back defeats to start the season will have sharpened the focus inside Glasner's camp. They will need a significant improvement to take anything from this game.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is without a number of players through injury. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, Vitezslav Jaros, Stefan Bajcetic, Giovanni Leoni, and Federico Chiesa are all sidelined. No players are suspended. The projected XI features Alisson Becker in goal, with Virgil van Dijk leading the defensive line alongside Jeremy Jacquet, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez. Ryan Gravenberch, Victor Munoz, and Dominik Szoboszlai are named in midfield, with Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, and Alexander Isak in attack.

Nottingham Forest head to Anfield without Ryan Yates and Nicolo Savona through injury, and Oliver Glasner has no suspended players to contend with. The projected XI shows Matz Sels in goal, with Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic, and Ousmane Diomande in central defence and Dan Ndoye and Neco Williams as wing-backs. Ibrahim Sangare and James McAtee line up in midfield alongside Morgan Gibbs-White, with Ola Aina and Igor Jesus leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Liverpool's last five matches show one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their only competitive fixture in this run was a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League on August 23, their opening game of the season. The remaining four results came in pre-season, including a 3-2 loss to Monaco and a 4-2 defeat to Leeds United. Liverpool scored six goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Nottingham Forest have won two and lost three of their last five games. Both wins came in pre-season friendlies, beating Brest 2-0 and Bayer Leverkusen 2-1. Their competitive form is a concern: Forest lost 1-0 to Leeds United in the Premier League on August 22 and followed that with a 2-0 Carabao Cup exit to the same opponents three days later. They have scored four goals and conceded four across the five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Forest hosted Liverpool at the City Ground and lost 1-0 in the Premier League. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Liverpool have won three, with one draw and one Forest win. The most notable result in that sequence was Liverpool's 3-0 win at Anfield in November 2025. Forest's only victory came in September 2024, when they won 1-0 at Anfield.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Liverpool currently sit in 10th place, with Nottingham Forest in 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: