Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoManchester City
Watch it on Sky Sports Main EventWatch it on Sky Sports Premier League
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to watch today's Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Manchester City will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 16:30.

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Liverpool vs Manchester City is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports. The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with streaming available through NowTV and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event

Click here

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League

Click here

NowTV

NowTV

Click here

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Click here


Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield in a Premier League fixture that carries serious weight at both ends of the table. The Reds welcome the league leaders to Merseyside under pressure to close the gap, while City arrive looking to extend their advantage at the top.

Andoni Iraola's side go into this match with their attacking options stretched. Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are both ruled out, leaving Liverpool short of firepower against the division's form team. Federico Chiesa, returning from injury, could be handed an unexpected central role.

Manchester City, coached by Enzo Maresca, arrive with five straight wins across all competitions and the confidence that comes with sitting first in the Premier League. Their front line, led by Erling Haaland, has been relentless.

Off the pitch, City continue to operate under the shadow of their ongoing Premier League charges. Gary Neville has warned of potential uproar if the legal process drags further into the season without resolution.

The Football Leaks whistleblower Rui Pinto, whose disclosures helped trigger the Premier League's investigation into City, has had his witness protection status restored after expressing fears for his personal safety.

Bradley Barcola, Liverpool's £123m summer signing, arrives at this fixture having faced criticism from the French media during the international break, though Iraola has publicly defended him.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

Explore Crypto
etoro logo

Invest in leading cryptoassets

Trade a wide range of cryptoassets alongside stocks, ETFs and more from one account.

Disclaimer: Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY.

Explorecrypto

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Manchester City Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Formation
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
A. BeckerA. BeckerR. AraujoR. AraujoV. van DijkV. van DijkM. KerkezM. KerkezJ. JacquetJ. JacquetR. GravenberchR. GravenberchB. BarcolaB. BarcolaV. MunozV. MunozD. SzoboszlaiD. SzoboszlaiA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterF. WirtzF. WirtzG. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaM. GuehiM. GuehiR. DiasR. DiasM. NunesM. NunesJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolJ. DokuJ. DokuE. AndersonE. AndersonR. CherkiR. CherkiE. FernandezE. FernandezI. NdiayeI. NdiayeE. HaalandE. Haaland
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
Liverpool

Starting XI

Manchester City

Manager

  • A. Iraola
  • E. Maresca

Liverpool head into this fixture with a lengthy injury list. Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are both confirmed absentees, joining Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Federico Chiesa, Vitezslav Jaros, and Jeremy Jacquet on the sidelines. Iraola's projected XI includes Alisson Becker, Ronald Araujo, Virgil van Dijk, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Florian Wirtz.

Manchester City are without Antoine Semenyo and Nico O'Reilly through injury, while Phil Foden serves a suspension. Enzo Maresca's projected lineup features Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes, Josko Gvardiol, Jeremy Doku, Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez, Iliman Ndiaye, and Erling Haaland. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

IPS
W0-2
ATM
W2-1
FUL
D0-0
TOT
W3-1
BOU
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MCI

MCI - Form

COV
W1-0
POR
W0-2
MUN
W0-1
NOR
W5-0
SUN
W5-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Liverpool have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, and they also beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League during this run. Across the five matches, the Reds scored six goals and conceded three, with their only dropped points coming in a goalless draw with Fulham.

Manchester City have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 13 goals in the process. They beat Sunderland 5-3 and thrashed Norwich City 5-0 in the Carabao Cup, while also claiming a 1-0 win at Manchester United in the Premier League. City conceded six goals across the five games but have shown a consistent ability to outscore opponents by a significant margin.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawManchester City
2
0
3
FA Cup
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
4
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
5Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

Recent meetings between these two clubs have tilted firmly in Manchester City's favour. In the last five encounters, City have won four times against Liverpool's one, scoring 11 goals to Liverpool's five. The most recent match, an FA Cup tie in April 2026, ended in a 4-0 win for City. Liverpool's only victory in this run came at Anfield in December 2024, a 2-0 Premier League win that now feels like a distant outlier given the pattern that has followed.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
6240126+610
D
W
D
D
D
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
63121513+210
W
L
D
L
W
6
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
7
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
9
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
6303912-39
W
L
W
L
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
6123611-55
D
W
L
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
6024610-42
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Manchester City lead the Premier League table, making this a direct test of Liverpool's ability to challenge the division's top side from sixth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google