Premier League - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 11:30 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Manchester City will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 16:30.

Gemini

Liverpool vs Manchester City is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports. The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with streaming available through NowTV and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.





Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield in a Premier League fixture that carries serious weight at both ends of the table. The Reds welcome the league leaders to Merseyside under pressure to close the gap, while City arrive looking to extend their advantage at the top.

Andoni Iraola's side go into this match with their attacking options stretched. Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are both ruled out, leaving Liverpool short of firepower against the division's form team. Federico Chiesa, returning from injury, could be handed an unexpected central role.

Manchester City, coached by Enzo Maresca, arrive with five straight wins across all competitions and the confidence that comes with sitting first in the Premier League. Their front line, led by Erling Haaland, has been relentless.

Off the pitch, City continue to operate under the shadow of their ongoing Premier League charges. Gary Neville has warned of potential uproar if the legal process drags further into the season without resolution.

The Football Leaks whistleblower Rui Pinto, whose disclosures helped trigger the Premier League's investigation into City, has had his witness protection status restored after expressing fears for his personal safety.

Bradley Barcola, Liverpool's £123m summer signing, arrives at this fixture having faced criticism from the French media during the international break, though Iraola has publicly defended him.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool head into this fixture with a lengthy injury list. Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are both confirmed absentees, joining Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Federico Chiesa, Vitezslav Jaros, and Jeremy Jacquet on the sidelines. Iraola's projected XI includes Alisson Becker, Ronald Araujo, Virgil van Dijk, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Florian Wirtz.

Manchester City are without Antoine Semenyo and Nico O'Reilly through injury, while Phil Foden serves a suspension. Enzo Maresca's projected lineup features Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes, Josko Gvardiol, Jeremy Doku, Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez, Iliman Ndiaye, and Erling Haaland. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Liverpool have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, and they also beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League during this run. Across the five matches, the Reds scored six goals and conceded three, with their only dropped points coming in a goalless draw with Fulham.

Manchester City have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 13 goals in the process. They beat Sunderland 5-3 and thrashed Norwich City 5-0 in the Carabao Cup, while also claiming a 1-0 win at Manchester United in the Premier League. City conceded six goals across the five games but have shown a consistent ability to outscore opponents by a significant margin.

Head-to-Head Record

Recent meetings between these two clubs have tilted firmly in Manchester City's favour. In the last five encounters, City have won four times against Liverpool's one, scoring 11 goals to Liverpool's five. The most recent match, an FA Cup tie in April 2026, ended in a 4-0 win for City. Liverpool's only victory in this run came at Anfield in December 2024, a 2-0 Premier League win that now feels like a distant outlier given the pattern that has followed.

Standings

Manchester City lead the Premier League table, making this a direct test of Liverpool's ability to challenge the division's top side from sixth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: