Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 28 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Chelsea will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Gemini

Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Carabao Cup is available to watch live in the UK across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage also available via Now TV. The match is free-to-air on ITV1, ITVX, STV, and STV Player for viewers in the UK and Scotland.

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield in the Carabao Cup, with Andoni Iraola's side riding a wave of momentum after four consecutive wins across all competitions.

The Reds claimed their first Premier League home victory of the season on Sunday, beating Brighton 2-0 through a Pascal Gross own goal and a clinical Alexander Isak finish. That result lifted Liverpool into fourth place in the top flight, and the squad is building real confidence heading into a congested fixture run.

Florian Wirtz was at the centre of the opener, his powerful effort deflecting in off Gross, though the German midfielder was substituted in the 65th minute with a twisted ankle. Iraola confirmed the injury did not look serious, but with games arriving every three days, his availability remains uncertain.

Chelsea arrive under Xabi Alonso having lost their most recent Premier League outing, a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues have been inconsistent in the league, though a 5-1 win over Bournemouth earlier in October demonstrated their attacking threat when firing on all cylinders.

Cody Gakpo has called on the Anfield crowd to act as a decisive factor across Liverpool's upcoming home fixtures, with Chelsea followed by a Premier League meeting with Arsenal. The atmosphere generated against Brighton, he noted, fed directly into the team's performance.

TV channel and live stream information for the match is listed below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool are managed by Andoni Iraola for this fixture. No probable lineup, injury, or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side ahead of kick-off, and updates will be added closer to the match.

Chelsea are managed by Xabi Alonso. As with Liverpool, no confirmed team news, injuries, or suspensions are available at this stage, and further details are expected to emerge in the build-up to the game.

Form

Liverpool head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, their only defeat a 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League on October 11. Since then, the Reds have won three straight, including a 4-3 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League and a 2-0 home win over Brighton on October 25. Across those five matches, Liverpool have scored 16 goals and conceded seven.

Chelsea's recent form is more mixed, producing two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Premier League loss to Tottenham Hotspur on October 24, though they had previously beaten Everton 2-0 away and hammered Bournemouth 5-1. Chelsea have scored 10 goals and conceded eight across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs was a 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield on May 9, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won two, Liverpool have won two, and one match has ended level. Liverpool's sole Carabao Cup meeting in the dataset ended 1-0 to the Reds at Stamford Bridge in February 2024.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: