Today's game between Liverpool and Chelsea will kick-off at 9 May 2026, 12:30.

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Liverpool vs Chelsea is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports, with the match broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can help you connect to a UK-based server and watch as you normally would from home.

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

The Reds head into this game under pressure. A 3-2 defeat to Manchester United last time out was a damaging result, and principal owner John Henry has made clear that Fenway Sports Group will not accept underperformance. Arne Slot's side know a win is needed to keep their top-four hopes intact from fourth place.

Mohamed Salah's absence looms large over Liverpool's attacking plans. The Egyptian is unavailable, and with his future at the club unresolved beyond this summer, the search for a replacement is already generating debate in the football world. Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo will be expected to carry the creative burden.

Chelsea arrive at Anfield in poor form. Enzo Maresca's side have lost three of their last four Premier League outings, conceding seven goals across those defeats to Nottingham Forest, Brighton, and Manchester City. Sitting ninth in the table, the Blues need points to salvage a respectable finish to the campaign.

Liam Delap and Cole Palmer will be Chelsea's primary attacking threats, though the visitors have managed just one goal in their last three Premier League matches. Defensively, Chelsea have been exposed repeatedly in recent weeks, which gives Liverpool reason for optimism despite their own inconsistency.

Both squads carry notable absentees, and the team news section below outlines the full picture ahead of kick-off.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Liverpool are without a number of players for this fixture. Alisson Becker, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Mohamed Salah, Sepp van den Berg replacement Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic, and forwards Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike are all listed as unavailable. Fred Woodman is set to start in goal, with Florian Wirtz included in the projected XI alongside Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Chelsea also head to Anfield with injury concerns. Robert Sanchez, Alejandro Garnacho, Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens, and Estevao are all sidelined. Filip Joergensen starts in goal for the visitors, with Cole Palmer and Liam Delap leading the attack in the projected XI. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Liverpool have recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League. Earlier in the run, the Reds beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and won 1-2 at Everton, but also suffered a 0-2 Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea's recent record makes difficult reading. The Blues have won just one of their last five matches, that a 1-0 FA Cup victory over Leeds. In the Premier League, they have lost to Nottingham Forest (1-3), Brighton (0-3), Manchester United (0-1), and Manchester City (0-3), scoring once and conceding ten across those four defeats. Chelsea have failed to score in three of their last four competitive away fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 Chelsea win at Stamford Bridge in October 2025 in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won three times to Liverpool's two. Liverpool's victories in that run include a 4-1 home win in January 2024 and a 2-1 win at Anfield in October 2024, while Chelsea also claimed a 3-1 home victory in May 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Liverpool currently sit fourth and Chelsea are ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: