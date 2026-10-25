Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday, October 25, in matchday eight of the Premier League, with the visitors arriving above their hosts in the table.

Andoni Iraola's side sit fifth, nine points behind leaders Manchester City. Their domestic form has been patchy, but they showed considerable character in Europe last time out, coming from two goals down to beat Villarreal 4-3 at Anfield in the Champions League.

Brighton travel to Merseyside in confident mood. Fabian Hurzeler's side beat Crystal Palace 5-0 last weekend and currently occupy third place, making this a genuine test of Liverpool's top-four credentials on home soil.

The Seagulls do carry some European baggage into the weekend. A goalless draw with Jablonec in the Conference League on Thursday, despite dominating possession and registering 26 shots, frustrated Hurzeler, who acknowledged his side must sharpen their finishing. He will recall his rested starters for Anfield.

Hurzeler has also had to field questions about the Manchester United managerial vacancy this week, with Michael Carrick under serious pressure at Old Trafford. The Brighton boss, who signed a contract extension through 2029 in May, has been unequivocal: he is going nowhere and has no time for the speculation while his team plays every three days.

One subplot worth watching is Ronald Araujo, who has spoken openly this week about the mental health struggles that led him to step away from football temporarily last year. The Uruguayan, on loan from Barcelona, has been in fine form at Anfield and will be central to Liverpool's defensive effort against a Brighton attack that has scored 14 goals across its last five matches.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Andoni Iraola is without several players for this fixture. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Vitezslav Jaros, Jeremie Frimpong, and Dominik Szoboszlai are all sidelined through injury, with no suspensions to report. Liverpool's projected XI features Alisson Becker in goal, with Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremy Jacquet in defence, Alexis Mac Allister, Rio Ngumoha, and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield, and Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, and Alexander Isak in attack.

Fabian Hurzeler is also managing a depleted squad. Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez, Mats Wieffer, Yankuba Minteh, and Zadok Yohanna are all unavailable through injury, with no suspensions in place. Brighton's projected XI has Bart Verbruggen in goal, a back line of Olivier Boscagli, Luka Vuskovic, Ferdi Kadioglu, Lewis Dunk, and Maxim De Cuyper, with Pascal Gross, Chema Andres, and Yasin Ayari in midfield, and Diego Gomez and Charalampos Kostoulas leading the attack.

Form

Liverpool go into this match with a W4-D0-L1 record from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-3 Champions League win over Villarreal, a match they won after recovering from two goals down. They also beat Brentford 2-1 and AFC Bournemouth 1-0 in the Premier League, and recorded a 6-3 victory over LASK in Europe, though a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City was a clear low point in that run. Across those five games, Liverpool scored 14 goals and conceded seven.

Brighton arrive with a W4-D1-L0 record from their last five matches. Their most recent result was Thursday's goalless draw with Jablonec in the Conference League, which followed a 5-0 Premier League dismantling of Crystal Palace. Earlier in the sequence, the Seagulls beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in Europe, won 2-0 at Sunderland, and claimed a 3-0 victory at Arsenal in the league. Hurzeler's side have kept four clean sheets across those five fixtures and scored 14 goals in total.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Brighton beat Liverpool 2-1 in a Premier League fixture at the American Express Community Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Liverpool lead with three wins to Brighton's two, though Liverpool's 3-0 FA Cup victory in February 2026 and a 2-0 home league win in December 2025 demonstrate their strength in this fixture when playing at Anfield. Brighton's victories include a 3-2 home win in May 2025 in addition to the most recent result.

Standings

In the Premier League, Liverpool currently sit fifth while Brighton are third, meaning the visitors arrive at Anfield above their hosts heading into matchday eight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: