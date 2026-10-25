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Premier League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
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How to watch today's Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesFubo
United KingdomSky Sports Premier League
CanadaFubo
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VPN GuideGemini

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League

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NowTV

NowTV

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Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday, October 25, in matchday eight of the Premier League, with the visitors arriving above their hosts in the table.

Andoni Iraola's side sit fifth, nine points behind leaders Manchester City. Their domestic form has been patchy, but they showed considerable character in Europe last time out, coming from two goals down to beat Villarreal 4-3 at Anfield in the Champions League.

Brighton travel to Merseyside in confident mood. Fabian Hurzeler's side beat Crystal Palace 5-0 last weekend and currently occupy third place, making this a genuine test of Liverpool's top-four credentials on home soil.

The Seagulls do carry some European baggage into the weekend. A goalless draw with Jablonec in the Conference League on Thursday, despite dominating possession and registering 26 shots, frustrated Hurzeler, who acknowledged his side must sharpen their finishing. He will recall his rested starters for Anfield.

Hurzeler has also had to field questions about the Manchester United managerial vacancy this week, with Michael Carrick under serious pressure at Old Trafford. The Brighton boss, who signed a contract extension through 2029 in May, has been unequivocal: he is going nowhere and has no time for the speculation while his team plays every three days.

One subplot worth watching is Ronald Araujo, who has spoken openly this week about the mental health struggles that led him to step away from football temporarily last year. The Uruguayan, on loan from Barcelona, has been in fine form at Anfield and will be central to Liverpool's defensive effort against a Brighton attack that has scored 14 goals across its last five matches.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live.

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How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
page.match.formation.title
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
A. BeckerA. BeckerV. van DijkV. van DijkR. AraujoR. AraujoM. KerkezM. KerkezJ. JacquetJ. JacquetA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterR. NgumohaR. NgumohaR. GravenberchR. GravenberchB. BarcolaB. BarcolaF. WirtzF. WirtzA. IsakA. IsakB. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenO. BoscagliO. BoscagliL. VuskovicL. VuskovicF. KadiogluF. KadiogluL. DunkL. DunkC. AndresC. AndresM. De CuyperM. De CuyperP. GrossP. GrossY. AyariY. AyariD. GomezD. GomezC. KostoulasC. Kostoulas
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
Liverpool

Starting XI

Brighton & Hove Albion

Manager

  • A. Iraola
  • F. Hurzeler

Andoni Iraola is without several players for this fixture. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Vitezslav Jaros, Jeremie Frimpong, and Dominik Szoboszlai are all sidelined through injury, with no suspensions to report. Liverpool's projected XI features Alisson Becker in goal, with Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremy Jacquet in defence, Alexis Mac Allister, Rio Ngumoha, and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield, and Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, and Alexander Isak in attack.

Fabian Hurzeler is also managing a depleted squad. Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez, Mats Wieffer, Yankuba Minteh, and Zadok Yohanna are all unavailable through injury, with no suspensions in place. Brighton's projected XI has Bart Verbruggen in goal, a back line of Olivier Boscagli, Luka Vuskovic, Ferdi Kadioglu, Lewis Dunk, and Maxim De Cuyper, with Pascal Gross, Chema Andres, and Yasin Ayari in midfield, and Diego Gomez and Charalampos Kostoulas leading the attack.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

BOU
W0-1
MCI
L0-3
LAS
W3-6
BRE
W1-2
VIL
W4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BHA

BHA - Form

ARS
W3-0
SUN
W0-2
KZA
W4-0
CRY
W5-0
JAB
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/0
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Liverpool go into this match with a W4-D0-L1 record from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-3 Champions League win over Villarreal, a match they won after recovering from two goals down. They also beat Brentford 2-1 and AFC Bournemouth 1-0 in the Premier League, and recorded a 6-3 victory over LASK in Europe, though a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City was a clear low point in that run. Across those five games, Liverpool scored 14 goals and conceded seven.

Brighton arrive with a W4-D1-L0 record from their last five matches. Their most recent result was Thursday's goalless draw with Jablonec in the Conference League, which followed a 5-0 Premier League dismantling of Crystal Palace. Earlier in the sequence, the Seagulls beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in Europe, won 2-0 at Sunderland, and claimed a 3-0 victory at Arsenal in the league. Hurzeler's side have kept four clean sheets across those five fixtures and scored 14 goals in total.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
3
0
2
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
FA Cup
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
10Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Brighton beat Liverpool 2-1 in a Premier League fixture at the American Express Community Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Liverpool lead with three wins to Brighton's two, though Liverpool's 3-0 FA Cup victory in February 2026 and a 2-0 home league win in December 2025 demonstrate their strength in this fixture when playing at Anfield. Brighton's victories include a 3-2 home win in May 2025 in addition to the most recent result.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
12
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
13
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
14
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
15
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League, Liverpool currently sit fifth while Brighton are third, meaning the visitors arrive at Anfield above their hosts heading into matchday eight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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