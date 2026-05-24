Today's game between Liverpool and Brentford will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 16:00.

Liverpool vs Brentford is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports+ and Sky Go. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Liverpool close out their Premier League season at Anfield against Brentford, a fixture carrying weight far beyond the final standings. For a club navigating one of the most emotionally charged summers in recent memory, this is a farewell as much as a football match.

Arne Slot's side arrive at this game having won just one of their last three league outings. Back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Aston Villa have taken the shine off what had been a solid campaign, and the Reds will be determined to finish on home soil with something to show.

The atmosphere at Anfield promises to be intense. Reports suggest Slot has refused to confirm whether Mohamed Salah will feature, casting real doubt over whether the Egyptian will get a final send-off in front of the Kop. Salah's relationship with his manager has grown increasingly strained, and his public comments about Slot and Liverpool's playing style have landed like grenades in the build-up to the season finale.

Andy Robertson, another player departing this summer after nine years on Merseyside, has spoken openly about the emotional toll on the squad following the loss of Diogo Jota last summer. This is a group of players carrying grief alongside their football, and Sunday represents a final chance to say goodbye in front of their own supporters.

Brentford arrive in Liverpool sitting ninth in the table, a respectable finish for Keith Andrews' side. Their season has been inconsistent across the final stretch, but they showed character by coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace most recently, and they beat West Ham 3-0 just weeks ago.

For a Brentford squad that has punched above its weight since returning to the top flight in 2021, finishing the season at Anfield offers its own kind of occasion. They have nothing to lose and, as their record against Liverpool in recent years shows, they are more than capable of causing problems.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Arne Slot faces a significant absentee list heading into the final day. Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni, and Hugo Ekitike are all unavailable through injury, as is Alexander Isak, whose difficult debut season at the club has drawn considerable attention. Robertson has defended both Isak and fellow record signing Florian Wirtz, insisting both players will come good despite a frustrating first campaign. Liverpool's projected XI includes Giorgi Mamardashvili in goal, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Milos Kerkez, and Joseph Gomez in defence. Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexis Mac Allister are named in midfield, with Rio Ngumoha and Cody Gakpo completing the lineup. Updates on Salah's involvement are expected closer to kick-off.

Keith Andrews has a slightly shorter injury list to contend with. Rico Henry, Antoni Milambo, and Fabio Carvalho are ruled out for the visitors. Brentford's projected starting eleven is led by Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Keane Lewis-Potter, and Michael Kayode in defence. Mikkel Damsgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, and Yehor Yarmoliuk are set to fill the midfield, with Dango Ouattara and Igor Thiago leading the attack.

Form

Liverpool's recent form tells the story of a team that has stumbled at the worst possible moment. Across their last five Premier League games, the Reds have won two, drawn one, and lost two, scoring nine goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa, a result that followed a 3-2 loss to Manchester United. Before that run of poor form, Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and claimed a 1-2 win at Everton, suggesting the squad is capable of better. The draws and defeats have arrived in clusters, which will concern Slot as he plans for next season.

Brentford's final five games have produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their 3-0 loss to Manchester City was the heaviest blow, but a goalless draw at Fulham and a point at Crystal Palace on the final weekend show a team capable of grinding out results. Their 3-0 win at West Ham was the standout result of the run, demonstrating that Andrews' side can still perform with real conviction when the conditions suit them.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-2 win for Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in October 2025, a result that underlined just how competitive this fixture has become. Liverpool won the corresponding fixture at Anfield the previous August 2-0, and they also claimed a 4-1 victory at Brentford in February 2024. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Liverpool hold the advantage with three wins to Brentford's one, with one draw, though the Bees have shown they can trouble the Reds when the occasion demands it.

Standings

Liverpool head into the final day sitting fifth in the Premier League table, with Brentford occupying ninth place. Both clubs have secured mid-table finishes, though Liverpool will be keen to end the campaign on a positive note in front of their own supporters.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: