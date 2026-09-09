Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid is available to watch live in the UK across TNT Sports and HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Liverpool open their UEFA Champions League 2026/27 campaign at Anfield on Wednesday, hosting Atletico Madrid in the opening matchday of the league phase.

Andoni Iraola's side arrive into European competition off the back of a mixed Premier League start. Two draws against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United were followed by a 2-0 win at Ipswich Town, and Dominik Szoboszlai, now one of the club's vice-captains, has spoken publicly about the need to recapture the relentless tempo that defined their title-winning football.

Atletico Madrid travel to Merseyside in uncertain form. Diego Simeone's side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in their most recent La Liga outing, a result that raised real questions about their defensive solidity heading into continental competition.

Julian Alvarez leads the Atletico attack after returning from a summer disrupted by transfer speculation. His inclusion gives Simeone a proven match-winner, and this fixture has a long history of producing drama at Anfield.

For Liverpool, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak are expected to provide the creative and attacking spark against a typically organised Atletico backline. The hosts hold a strong recent record in this fixture and will be looking to make Anfield count from the first whistle.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Andoni Iraola is without four players for the Anfield opener. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, and Giovanni Leoni are all listed as injured and will not feature. If the projected XI holds, Alisson Becker starts in goal behind a back four of Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez, with Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak expected to lead the attack.

Diego Simeone has a near-fully fit squad available, with Alexander Soerloth the only player listed as injured. Arnau Ortiz serves a suspension and will miss the match. Julian Alvarez is set to start up front, with the projected XI featuring Jan Oblak in goal and Ademola Lookman and Alejandro Baena supporting in attack.

Form

Liverpool have recorded one win and two draws from their last three competitive matches, scoring six goals and conceding six across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 away win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League on September 4. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United in back-to-back league fixtures.

Atletico Madrid have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four competitive outings. Their most recent match was a heavy 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao on September 5. Before that loss, they had beaten Sevilla 3-1 away from home and drawn 2-2 with Villarreal, showing both attacking threat and defensive vulnerability across the opening weeks of the La Liga season.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Champions League on September 17, 2025, when Liverpool won 3-2 at Anfield. Across the last five Champions League encounters, Liverpool have won three and Atletico Madrid have won two, with both sides producing high-scoring matches in this fixture.

Standings

Both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid enter Matchday 1 of the Champions League league phase level on position, with neither side having played a match in this season's competition yet.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: