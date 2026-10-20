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UEFA Youth League
team-logoLiverpool U19
team-logoVillarreal U19
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How to watch today's Liverpool U19 vs Villarreal U19 UEFA Youth League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool U19 vs Villarreal U19
Liverpool U19
Villarreal U19
UEFA Youth League

How to watch the UEFA Youth League match between Liverpool U19 and Villarreal U19, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between Liverpool U19 and Villarreal U19 will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Liverpool U19 vs Villarreal U19 is available to watch live on LFCTV. You can access the live stream through the affiliate link at https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=11005&awinaffid=918243&campaign=&clickref=goal-OTT--&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sky.com%2Ftv%2Fsports%2Flfctv&platform=pl. The TV channel and live stream options for this UEFA Youth League fixture are listed below.

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Liverpool U19 host Villarreal U19 in the UEFA Youth League, with the young Reds looking to build momentum in the Champions League Path group stage.

Liverpool come into this fixture having won their most recent Youth League outing, beating LASK U19 4-2 away from home. It has been a mixed campaign for the home side, but that victory will have lifted spirits ahead of welcoming a Spanish opponent.

Villarreal arrive in strong form. The Yellow Submarine's under-19s have won four of their last five UEFA Youth League matches, including a commanding 5-0 win over Napoli U19 last week and a 3-2 away victory at Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the year.

The contrast in league positions tells its own story. Villarreal sit second in the Champions League Path standings, placing them among the frontrunners in the group, while Liverpool find themselves in ninth and in need of points to keep their progression hopes alive.

This is a fixture with real stakes for the home side. Liverpool's young squad will need to produce a performance that matches Villarreal's consistency if they are to close the gap in the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool U19 vs Villarreal U19, including TV channel and live stream details.

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How to watch Liverpool U19 vs Villarreal U19 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Liverpool U19 is not available at this stage, with no coach, probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed in the current data. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Villarreal U19 are similarly without confirmed squad information at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and lineup details are expected to be confirmed nearer to the match.

Form

LIU

LIU - Form

PSV
W1-0
INT
L5-0
ZLN
L2-1
AMA
D2-2
LAS
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
VIL

VIL - Form

LEV
W3-2
LEG
W2-1
PSG
L0-1
BVB
W2-3
NAP
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Liverpool U19 have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five UEFA Youth League matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 victory away at LASK U19, and they earlier drew 2-2 with Atletico Madrid U19. The two defeats, a 1-2 loss to Zilina U19 and a heavy 0-5 reverse against Inter U19, show a squad capable of both strong performances and difficult nights. Across those five games, Liverpool scored nine goals and conceded thirteen.

Villarreal U19 have been in impressive form, winning four of their last five UEFA Youth League fixtures. They beat Napoli U19 5-0 in their most recent match and also claimed a 3-2 win away at Bayer Leverkusen. Their only defeat in this run came against Paris Saint-Germain U19, a 1-0 loss. Villarreal have scored thirteen goals and conceded four across those five games, showing both attacking output and defensive solidity.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Liverpool U19 and Villarreal U19 from recent meetings. This fixture will be assessed on current form and standings alone.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint Germain U19Paris Saint Germain U19PSG
220081+76
W
W
2
Villarreal U19Villarreal U19VIL
220082+66
W
W
3
PSV Eindhoven U19PSV Eindhoven U19PSV
220071+66
W
W
4
Slavia Prague U19Slavia Prague U19SLP
220051+46
W
W
5
Real Madrid U19Real Madrid U19RLM
220040+46
W
W
6
Feyenoord U19Feyenoord U19FEY
220031+26
W
W
7
Real Betis U19Real Betis U19BET
211050+54
W
D
8
Atletico Madrid U19Atletico Madrid U19AMA
211052+34
W
D
9
Liverpool U19Liverpool U19LIU
211064+24
W
D
10
Club Brugge U19Club Brugge U19CBR
211064+24
D
W
11
Lille U19Lille U19LIL
211032+14
W
D
12
AEK Athens U19AEK Athens U19AEK
211021+14
W
D
13
Borussia Dortmund U19Borussia Dortmund U19BVB
210173+43
W
L
14
VfB Stuttgart U19VfB Stuttgart U19VFB
210151+43
L
W
15
Bayern Munich U19Bayern Munich U19BNM
210163+33
L
W
16
Manchester United U19Manchester United U19MUN
210153+23
L
W
17
Roma U19Roma U19RMA
210143+13
L
W
18
Arsenal U19Arsenal U19ARU
21014403
L
W
19
Lens U19Lens U19LEN
21014403
W
L
20
Barcelona U19Barcelona U19BAU
21012203
W
L
21
Aston Villa U19Aston Villa U19
210156-13
W
L
22
FC Porto U19FC Porto U19POR
210136-33
L
W
23
Viking U19Viking U19VIK
210125-33
W
L
24
Slovan Bratislava U19Slovan Bratislava U19SLO
210126-43
W
L
25
Sporting CP U19Sporting CP U19SPU
201145-11
L
D
26
Galatasaray U19Galatasaray U19GLT
201123-11
L
D
27
Como U19Como U19COM
201112-11
L
D
28
LASK U19LASK U19LAS
201124-21
L
D
29
Inter U19Inter U19INT
201114-31
D
L
30
RB Leipzig U19RB Leipzig U19RBL
201127-51
L
D
31
Shakhtar Donetsk U19Shakhtar Donetsk U19SHA
200213-20
L
L
32
Fenerbahce U19Fenerbahce U19
200236-30
L
L
33
Manchester City U19Manchester City U19MCU
200215-40
L
L
34
SSC Napoli U19SSC Napoli U19NAP
200217-60
L
L
35
Sabah FK U19Sabah FK U19SAB
200208-80
L
L
36
Bodoe/Glimt U19Bodoe/Glimt U19BOD
2002111-100
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the Champions League Path standings, Villarreal U19 sit in second place, putting them firmly in contention for progression, while Liverpool U19 are ninth, meaning this match carries significant weight for the home side's hopes of advancing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool U19 vs Villarreal U19 today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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