UEFA Youth League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 10:00

Today's game between Liverpool U19 and Villarreal U19 will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Gemini

Liverpool U19 vs Villarreal U19 is available to watch live on LFCTV. You can access the live stream through the affiliate link at https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=11005&awinaffid=918243&campaign=&clickref=goal-OTT--&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sky.com%2Ftv%2Fsports%2Flfctv&platform=pl. The TV channel and live stream options for this UEFA Youth League fixture are listed below.





Liverpool U19 host Villarreal U19 in the UEFA Youth League, with the young Reds looking to build momentum in the Champions League Path group stage.

Liverpool come into this fixture having won their most recent Youth League outing, beating LASK U19 4-2 away from home. It has been a mixed campaign for the home side, but that victory will have lifted spirits ahead of welcoming a Spanish opponent.

Villarreal arrive in strong form. The Yellow Submarine's under-19s have won four of their last five UEFA Youth League matches, including a commanding 5-0 win over Napoli U19 last week and a 3-2 away victory at Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the year.

The contrast in league positions tells its own story. Villarreal sit second in the Champions League Path standings, placing them among the frontrunners in the group, while Liverpool find themselves in ninth and in need of points to keep their progression hopes alive.

This is a fixture with real stakes for the home side. Liverpool's young squad will need to produce a performance that matches Villarreal's consistency if they are to close the gap in the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool U19 vs Villarreal U19, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Liverpool U19 vs Villarreal U19 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Liverpool U19 is not available at this stage, with no coach, probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed in the current data. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Villarreal U19 are similarly without confirmed squad information at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and lineup details are expected to be confirmed nearer to the match.

Form

Liverpool U19 have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five UEFA Youth League matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 victory away at LASK U19, and they earlier drew 2-2 with Atletico Madrid U19. The two defeats, a 1-2 loss to Zilina U19 and a heavy 0-5 reverse against Inter U19, show a squad capable of both strong performances and difficult nights. Across those five games, Liverpool scored nine goals and conceded thirteen.

Villarreal U19 have been in impressive form, winning four of their last five UEFA Youth League fixtures. They beat Napoli U19 5-0 in their most recent match and also claimed a 3-2 win away at Bayer Leverkusen. Their only defeat in this run came against Paris Saint-Germain U19, a 1-0 loss. Villarreal have scored thirteen goals and conceded four across those five games, showing both attacking output and defensive solidity.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Liverpool U19 and Villarreal U19 from recent meetings. This fixture will be assessed on current form and standings alone.

Standings

In the Champions League Path standings, Villarreal U19 sit in second place, putting them firmly in contention for progression, while Liverpool U19 are ninth, meaning this match carries significant weight for the home side's hopes of advancing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool U19 vs Villarreal U19 today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: