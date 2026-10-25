WSL - Game Week 7 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Totally Wicked Stadium

Today's game between Liverpool FC Women and London City Lionesses will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

United States Fubo United Kingdom Sky Sports Mix

Gemini

Liverpool FC Women vs London City Lionesses will be broadcast live in the UK. Sky Sports Mix is showing the game, and you can sign up or access the stream via Sky Sports. The match will also be available to watch free on the Barclays WSL YouTube channel.

Liverpool FC Women host London City Lionesses at Totally Wicked Stadium in a WSL fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Gareth Taylor's side come into this match under pressure. Three defeats in their last five games have left Liverpool looking over their shoulder rather than forward, and a home crowd will expect a response.

London City Lionesses arrive in form. Eder Maestre's team have won all five of their last matches across the WSL and WSL Cup, and they carry the confidence of a side that has found a consistent rhythm.

The contrast in momentum makes this a fascinating fixture. Liverpool need points to arrest a slide, while the Lionesses will back themselves to extend a run that has turned them into one of the division's more dangerous sides.

With the WSL table taking shape, the gap in league positions between these two clubs adds further edge to proceedings. A home win would signal a genuine Liverpool revival; a Lionesses victory would reinforce their status as genuine top-half contenders.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL clash live.

How to watch Liverpool FC Women vs London City Lionesses with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool FC Women are managed by Gareth Taylor, though no confirmed lineup or injury information has been submitted ahead of this fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

London City Lionesses head coach Eder Maestre has also not yet confirmed his squad selection, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the available data. Team news will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Liverpool FC Women have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding 10 in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-5 defeat to Manchester United Women in the WSL Cup on October 21. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa Women in the WSL and 1-0 to Manchester United Women in the league. Their two wins in this period came against Birmingham City Women in the cup and Everton Women in the WSL, where they kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory.

London City Lionesses have won all five of their last matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just four. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win away at West Ham United Women in the WSL Cup on October 21. They also beat Everton Women 2-1 in the WSL on October 18 and thrashed Tottenham Hotspur Women 1-6 earlier in the month. The Lionesses have not lost in any of their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-0 draw in the WSL on January 11, 2026, with Liverpool as the home team. Before that, London City Lionesses beat Liverpool FC Women 1-0 in a WSL fixture on October 5, 2025. Across the three recorded meetings, Liverpool hold one win — a 2-0 victory in the FA Cup in February 2024 — while the Lionesses have won once and one match ended level.

Standings

Liverpool FC Women sit seventh in the WSL, while London City Lionesses occupy third place. The Lionesses arrive as the higher-ranked side, and a win would keep them firmly in contention at the top end of the table, while Liverpool need a result to climb away from the bottom half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool FC Women vs London City Lionesses today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: