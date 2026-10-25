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WSL
team-logoLiverpool FC Women
Totally Wicked Stadium
team-logoLondon City Lionesses
Watch it on Sky Sports MixWatch it on WSL YouTube
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How to watch today's Liverpool FC Women vs London City Lionesses WSL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool FC Women vs London City Lionesses
Liverpool FC Women
London City Lionesses
WSL

How to watch the WSL match between Liverpool FC Women and London City Lionesses, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
WSL - Game Week 7
Totally Wicked Stadium

Today's game between Liverpool FC Women and London City Lionesses will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesFubo
United KingdomSky Sports Mix
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VPN GuideGemini

Liverpool FC Women vs London City Lionesses will be broadcast live in the UK. Sky Sports Mix is showing the game, and you can sign up or access the stream via Sky Sports. The match will also be available to watch free on the Barclays WSL YouTube channel.

Sky Sports Mix

Sky Sports Mix

Click here

WSL YouTube

WSL YouTube

Click here

Liverpool FC Women host London City Lionesses at Totally Wicked Stadium in a WSL fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Gareth Taylor's side come into this match under pressure. Three defeats in their last five games have left Liverpool looking over their shoulder rather than forward, and a home crowd will expect a response.

London City Lionesses arrive in form. Eder Maestre's team have won all five of their last matches across the WSL and WSL Cup, and they carry the confidence of a side that has found a consistent rhythm.

The contrast in momentum makes this a fascinating fixture. Liverpool need points to arrest a slide, while the Lionesses will back themselves to extend a run that has turned them into one of the division's more dangerous sides.

With the WSL table taking shape, the gap in league positions between these two clubs adds further edge to proceedings. A home win would signal a genuine Liverpool revival; a Lionesses victory would reinforce their status as genuine top-half contenders.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL clash live.

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How to watch Liverpool FC Women vs London City Lionesses with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool FC Women vs London City Lionesses Probable lineups

Manager

  • G. Taylor

Liverpool FC Women are managed by Gareth Taylor, though no confirmed lineup or injury information has been submitted ahead of this fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

London City Lionesses head coach Eder Maestre has also not yet confirmed his squad selection, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the available data. Team news will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

EVE
W2-0
BIC
W3-4
MAN
L1-0
AVL
L2-1
MAN
L3-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LCL

LCL - Form

BHA
W2-0
IPT
W0-1
TOT
W1-6
EVE
W2-1
WHU
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Liverpool FC Women have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding 10 in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-5 defeat to Manchester United Women in the WSL Cup on October 21. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa Women in the WSL and 1-0 to Manchester United Women in the league. Their two wins in this period came against Birmingham City Women in the cup and Everton Women in the WSL, where they kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory.

London City Lionesses have won all five of their last matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just four. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win away at West Ham United Women in the WSL Cup on October 21. They also beat Everton Women 2-1 in the WSL on October 18 and thrashed Tottenham Hotspur Women 1-6 earlier in the month. The Lionesses have not lost in any of their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Liverpool FC WomenDrawLondon City Lionesses
1
1
1
WSL
Liverpool FC Women badge
Liverpool FC Women
LIV
0
London City Lionesses badge
London City Lionesses
LCL
0
FT
WSL
London City Lionesses badge
London City Lionesses
LCL
1
Liverpool FC Women badge
Liverpool FC Women
LIV
0
FT
FA Cup
London City Lionesses badge
London City Lionesses
LCL
0
Liverpool FC Women badge
Liverpool FC Women
LIV
2
FT
2Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/3
Both teams scored0/3

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-0 draw in the WSL on January 11, 2026, with Liverpool as the home team. Before that, London City Lionesses beat Liverpool FC Women 1-0 in a WSL fixture on October 5, 2025. Across the three recorded meetings, Liverpool hold one win — a 2-0 victory in the FA Cup in February 2024 — while the Lionesses have won once and one match ended level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester City WomenManchester City WomenMCI
6600198+1118
W
W
W
W
W
2
Chelsea FC WomenChelsea FC WomenCHE
6510183+1516
W
W
W
W
W
3
London City LionessesLondon City LionessesLCL
6501176+1115
W
W
W
W
L
4
Tottenham Hotspur WomenTottenham Hotspur WomenTOT
73131916+310
L
L
L
W
W
5
Manchester United WomenManchester United WomenMAN
6312810-210
W
W
W
D
L
6
Arsenal WomenArsenal WomenARS
723278-19
W
D
L
L
D
7
Everton WomenEverton WomenEVE
630356-19
L
W
L
W
W
8
Brighton & Hove Albion WomenBrighton & Hove Albion WomenBHA
72231310+38
W
L
W
L
D
9
Liverpool FC WomenLiverpool FC WomenLIV
6213108+27
L
L
W
L
D
10
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa WomenAVL
6132612-66
W
D
L
D
L
11
Crystal Palace FC WomenCrystal Palace FC WomenCRY
6132512-76
L
D
D
L
D
12
West Ham United WomenWest Ham United WomenWHU
7205513-86
L
W
L
L
L
13
Birmingham City WomenBirmingham City WomenBIC
6033813-53
D
L
D
L
D
14
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
6006318-150
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Liverpool FC Women sit seventh in the WSL, while London City Lionesses occupy third place. The Lionesses arrive as the higher-ranked side, and a win would keep them firmly in contention at the top end of the table, while Liverpool need a result to climb away from the bottom half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool FC Women vs London City Lionesses today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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