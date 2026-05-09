Today's game between Liverpool FC Women and Brighton & Hove Albion Women will kick-off at 10 May 2026, 12:15.

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The FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool FC Women and Brighton & Hove Albion Women will be shown live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch on a service you already subscribe to, a VPN may allow you to access your usual provider from overseas. Choose a reputable service and check the platform's terms before use.

Liverpool FC Women and Brighton & Hove Albion Women meet in the FA Cup semi-finals, with a place at Wembley on the line for both clubs.

For Liverpool, this is a chance to reach the final and add a major domestic cup to their ambitions. They arrive at this stage having shown they can mix it with the WSL's best, even if their recent league form has been inconsistent.

Brighton come into this fixture in strong shape under head coach Dario Vidosic, two years into a project that has transformed the club's standing in the women's game. Fran Kirby has been central to that, bringing winning experience to a squad that is starting to believe it can challenge for trophies.

The Seagulls know what it feels like to fall at this stage. They were beaten in a 3-2 thriller in 2023 when Rachel Williams' late winner sent Manchester United to Wembley instead. This time, the mood around the club feels different.

Liverpool will be determined to deny them. Both sides have earned their place in the last four and neither will treat this as anything other than a genuine final before the final.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Liverpool FC Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for Liverpool FC Women ahead of this semi-final. No probable lineup has been released at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have also not yet released team news or a projected XI. Any confirmed absences or lineup details will be updated as they become available.

Form

Liverpool's last five matches tell the story of a side capable of producing results but struggling for consistency. They have won two, drawn one and lost two, scoring seven goals and conceding five across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 WSL defeat to Manchester City Women, following a 1-0 home loss to West Ham United the week before. The brighter moments came earlier in that stretch, with a 2-3 win at Everton and a 1-0 FA Cup victory at Charlton Athletic showing the attacking quality they can produce when things click.

Brighton arrive in far better recent form. They have won three of their last five, drawing the other two without defeat, and their results include a 3-2 WSL win over Manchester City Women. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Arsenal Women in the WSL, while they also drew 1-1 with Manchester United Women earlier in May. The Seagulls beat Arsenal Women in the FA Cup quarter-final and claimed a 1-0 win at Leicester City WFC, giving them five matches without a defeat heading into this semi-final.





Head-to-Head Record





The two sides met as recently as March 22, 2026, when they played out a goalless draw in a WSL fixture at Brighton. That result followed a 1-1 draw at Liverpool in November 2025, also in the league. Across the last five meetings, Liverpool hold a slight edge, winning two to Brighton's one, with two draws. Liverpool's victories in that run include a 2-1 WSL home win in January 2025 and a 2-1 away win at Brighton in April 2025.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool FC Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: