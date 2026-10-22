Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Victoria Stadium

Today's game between Lincoln Red Imps FC and FC Twente will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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The match is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream options for this Conference League fixture are listed below.

Lincoln Red Imps FC host FC Twente at Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar in the UEFA Conference League, with both sides looking to build on their respective positions in the competition.

Juanma Pavon's Lincoln Red Imps come into this fixture having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their Conference League campaign has given the Gibraltar side a platform to test themselves against higher-ranked European opposition, and home advantage at Victoria Stadium adds weight to their cause.

FC Twente arrive from the Netherlands under John van den Brom, fresh from a 1-0 Conference League win over Thun in their previous European outing. The Dutch side have been competitive in the Eredivisie, though a 2-1 defeat to FC Utrecht in their most recent domestic match is a reminder that consistency has not always been straightforward.

Lincoln Red Imps lost 2-1 to Brann in their last Conference League fixture, a result that will sharpen focus ahead of this home tie. Twente, by contrast, are riding the momentum of that European win and will look to carry it into Gibraltar.

This fixture sets up as a contrast in styles and resources, with Twente the higher-ranked side on paper but Lincoln Red Imps carrying the advantage of playing on familiar ground. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Twente with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lincoln Red Imps FC are managed by Juanma Pavon. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available for the home side at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

FC Twente are led by John van den Brom. Similarly, no injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side, and no projected XI is currently available. Further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Lincoln Red Imps FC have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win over Lynx in the National League, while their sole defeat in that run came against Brann in the Conference League, losing 2-1. They also recorded wins over Europa FC and Europa Point, scoring eight goals and conceding four across the five matches.

FC Twente have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie, though they beat Thun 1-0 in their previous Conference League match. Twente's standout result in the run was a 3-2 victory over PSV Eindhoven, and they have scored seven goals while conceding five across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lincoln Red Imps FC and FC Twente. This fixture will be assessed on current form and competition context alone.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, FC Twente sit in a strong mid-table position that reflects their status as one of the more established clubs in the competition, while Lincoln Red Imps FC occupy a place in the lower reaches of the table, making this a fixture where the Gibraltar side will need to punch above their weight to take anything from the match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Twente today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: