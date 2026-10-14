Championship - Game Week 10 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 LNER Stadium

Today's game between Lincoln City and West Ham United will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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The match is being shown live in the UK across Sky Sports, with coverage available on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and NowTV. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





West Ham United travel to the LNER Stadium to face Lincoln City in the Championship, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side looking to strengthen their grip on a top-two position in the second tier.

The Hammers arrive in Lincoln sitting third in the Championship table, making this a trip that carries genuine promotion-race significance. For a side with West Ham's resources and ambition, maintaining momentum away from home is a priority.

Lincoln City, managed by Chris Cohen, sit 16th in the division and will be determined to cause an upset on their own patch. The Imps have shown they can compete at this level, and home advantage at the LNER Stadium gives them a platform to work from.

West Ham's recent form underlines their quality in this division. A 6-0 dismantling of Wrexham remains the standout result of their recent run, and they drew 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers in their last Championship outing.

Lincoln head into this fixture having lost three of their last five matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United. Cohen's side will need a significant improvement to contain a West Ham attack that has been scoring freely.

The gap in league position tells its own story, but Championship football rarely follows the script. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Lincoln City vs West Ham United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chris Cohen's Lincoln City have no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For West Ham, Nuno Espirito Santo's squad details are similarly unconfirmed, with no injury or suspension data provided at this time. Team news will be updated as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Lincoln City have won two, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 Championship defeat to Sheffield United, and they also suffered a 1-2 loss to Swansea City and a 4-0 Carabao Cup exit to AFC Bournemouth. Their two wins in this period came against Bristol City and Preston North End, both by a 0-1 scoreline away from home. Lincoln have scored two goals and conceded ten across those five matches, reflecting a side that has struggled for consistency.

West Ham have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Championship draw with Queens Park Rangers, following a 2-2 draw with Millwall. The standout result in this run was a 6-0 Championship win over Wrexham. Their only defeat came in the Carabao Cup, losing 3-2 to Fulham. The Hammers scored 14 goals across those five matches, demonstrating considerable attacking output.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the provided data came in the Carabao Cup on 27 September 2023, when West Ham United won 1-0 at Lincoln City's ground. That result represents the full extent of the head-to-head record available, giving West Ham a 100 percent win rate from the one fixture on record.

Standings

In the Championship, Lincoln City sit 16th while West Ham United are placed third, putting the Hammers firmly in contention for automatic promotion and Lincoln in the bottom half of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lincoln City vs West Ham United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: