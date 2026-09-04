Championship - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 07:30 LNER Stadium

Today's game between Lincoln City and Southampton will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Lincoln City vs Southampton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+. Details on how to access the TV channel and live stream are listed below.

Lincoln City host Southampton at the LNER Stadium in a Championship fixture that pits two sides separated by just one place in the table against each other.

Chris Cohen's Lincoln have made an uneven start to the season. Back-to-back wins, including a 4-1 Carabao Cup victory over Blackpool, gave them early momentum, but defeats to Portsmouth and Middlesbrough have kept them rooted in the lower half.

Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Blackburn Rovers, a result that did little to shift their standing but at least stopped the bleeding after two straight league losses.

Southampton arrive in Lincoln having also drawn their last match, a 1-1 result against Birmingham City on September 1. Tonda Eckert's side have shown they can score goals in bulk — a 5-1 dismantling of Millwall stands out from their recent run — but they were beaten 4-1 by West Ham United in the Carabao Cup and dropped points against Watford earlier in the month.

Both clubs sit in the Championship's bottom half, with Lincoln 17th and Southampton 18th, making this a contest with genuine urgency for both sets of supporters.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Lincoln City vs Southampton live.

How to watch Lincoln City vs Southampton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lincoln City are managed by Chris Cohen, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert is also without any officially confirmed absences at this stage. No probable lineups have been released for either team. This section will be updated with the latest squad information closer to kick-off.

Form

Lincoln City have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches, with a Carabao Cup victory also in that run. Their best result came in the cup, a 4-1 win over Blackpool, while their last league outing ended 0-0 against Blackburn Rovers. They have lost to both Portsmouth (1-3) and Middlesbrough (1-2 away) in the Championship. Across those five games, Lincoln have scored five goals and conceded seven.

Southampton's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. The standout result is a 5-1 league victory over Millwall, though they were beaten 4-1 by West Ham United in the Carabao Cup. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Birmingham City. Southampton have scored 11 goals in those five fixtures and conceded eight, giving them the better attacking return of the two sides despite their inconsistency.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Carabao Cup Southampton SOU 2 Lincoln City LIN 1 FT 1 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

There is one recorded meeting between these two clubs in the available data. Southampton hosted Lincoln City in a Carabao Cup tie on December 20, 2022, winning 2-1. That is the only head-to-head fixture on record between the two sides.

Standings

In the 2026/27 Championship table, Lincoln City sit 17th and Southampton are one place below them in 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lincoln City vs Southampton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: