Championship - Game Week 4 1 Sept 2026 - 14:45 LNER Stadium

Today's game between Lincoln City and Blackburn Rovers will kick-off at 1 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Lincoln City vs Blackburn Rovers will be broadcast live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Lincoln City host Blackburn Rovers at the LNER Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both sides at this early stage of the season.

Chris Cohen's Lincoln are trying to build momentum after a mixed start to the campaign. Back-to-back wins over Blackpool in the Carabao Cup and Bolton Wanderers in the league have lifted spirits, though consecutive Championship defeats earlier in August served as a reminder of how fine the margins are at this level.

Blackburn arrive under Tony Mowbray with their own inconsistencies to iron out. A win over Middlesbrough was a positive sign, but defeats to QPR in the league and Sheffield United in the cup have kept Rovers from establishing any real rhythm.

The LNER Stadium is one of the smaller grounds in the Championship, with a capacity of just over 10,000, which tends to generate an intense atmosphere when Lincoln are in form at home.

Blackburn sit in tenth place in the Championship table, while Lincoln find themselves down in 17th — meaning both clubs will be eager to pick up three points for very different reasons.

For Lincoln, a home win would offer a significant boost to their survival ambitions. For Mowbray's side, a positive result would push them closer to the upper reaches of the division.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Lincoln City vs Blackburn Rovers, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Lincoln City vs Blackburn Rovers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lincoln City manager Chris Cohen has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is similarly without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and Rovers' projected XI will be confirmed nearer to the match.

Form

Lincoln City head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the Championship, and they also beat Derby County 2-1 in the Carabao Cup earlier in August. However, Lincoln suffered defeats to Portsmouth (3-1) and Middlesbrough (2-1) in the league during that same stretch, conceding seven goals across those two losses.

Blackburn Rovers have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers in the Championship. Rovers' best performance in the run came in a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, while they also drew 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers — a result that showed both their attacking threat and defensive vulnerabilities.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a pre-season friendly in July 2022, which Blackburn won 1-0. The head-to-head record across the three available fixtures favours Blackburn, who have won all three encounters. Their only competitive meeting in this dataset came in the Carabao Cup in August 2018, when Blackburn beat Lincoln 4-1 at Ewood Park.

Standings

In the Championship table, Blackburn Rovers currently sit in tenth place, while Lincoln City are positioned in 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lincoln City vs Blackburn Rovers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: