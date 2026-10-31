Championship - Game Week 13 31 Oct 2026 - 08:30 LNER Stadium

Today's game between Lincoln City and Birmingham City will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Lincoln City vs Birmingham City is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. You can sign up or stream the match using the link below.

Lincoln City host Birmingham City at the LNER Stadium in an EFL Championship fixture that carries real weight for both sides heading into the final stretch of October.

Lincoln sit 15th in the Championship table, a position that tells its own story. Chris Cohen's side have been inconsistent, and their recent form reflects a team still finding its footing at this level. A heavy 6-0 defeat to West Ham United sits among their last five results, though a 4-1 win over Burnley last weekend offered some cause for optimism.

Birmingham arrive in a different frame of mind. Chris Davies has his side sitting seventh, and the Blues have been in strong form. Three wins from their last four league outings, including a 4-0 dismantling of Preston North End and a 3-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers, point to a team with genuine promotion ambitions.

The visitors did lose their most recent outing, a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City, so Davies will be eager to see a response on the road.

For Lincoln, this is a chance to build on that Burnley result and put some distance between themselves and the bottom three. For Birmingham, a win would strengthen their grip on the top half and keep pace with the sides above them.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live.

How to watch Lincoln City vs Birmingham City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lincoln City are managed by Chris Cohen, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Birmingham City head coach Chris Davies has also not had any injury or suspension details confirmed at this stage. Team news for the visitors will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Lincoln City have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Championship matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 home win over Burnley, a bright return after successive defeats to Sheffield United (3-0) and West Ham United (6-0). Across those five games, Lincoln have scored 10 goals but conceded 13, reflecting a side capable of attacking output yet vulnerable at the back.

Birmingham City have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Championship outings. The Blues put four past Preston North End without reply and beat Queens Park Rangers 3-0, showing they can be clinical in front of goal. Their only defeat in that run came against Cardiff City last weekend, a 1-0 loss. Birmingham have scored eight goals across the five matches and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

Birmingham City have dominated recent meetings with Lincoln City. The Blues won the last three recorded fixtures between the clubs, including a 3-1 victory at the LNER Stadium in October 2024 and a 1-0 win in the reverse League One fixture in March 2025. Across the four most recent matches in the dataset, Birmingham have won three and Lincoln none, with the goals record firmly in the Blues' favour.

Standings

In the Championship table, Lincoln City sit in 15th place, close enough to the bottom three to make home results matter. Birmingham City are in seventh, within reach of the play-off positions and pushing for a place in the top six.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lincoln City vs Birmingham City today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: