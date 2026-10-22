Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Aaraasen Stadion

Today's game between Lillestroem and Real Sociedad will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

Lillestroem host Real Sociedad at Aaraasen Stadion in Skedsmo in a Europa League fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides at this stage of the competition.

The Norwegian club, managed by Hans Erik Oedegaard, sit 22nd in the Europa League standings and need points to stay alive in the competition. Their continental campaign has been difficult, but a draw against Sparta Prague in their most recent Europa League outing showed they can compete at this level.

Real Sociedad arrive under Pellegrino Matarazzo in a complicated position. The Spanish side also occupy 22nd in the Europa League table, meaning this fixture takes on the feel of a must-not-lose encounter for both clubs.

Matarazzo's side have shown some domestic resilience, winning three of their last five across all competitions, including a 2-5 victory at Malaga in LaLiga. Their Europa League record, though, remains a concern, with a draw against Union St. Gilloise their most recent result in the competition.

Lillestroem enter this match with some momentum behind them. A 2-0 win at Sandefjord in the Eliteserien was their most recent outing, and they will look to carry that confidence into a fixture they need to win.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Europa League fixture live, read on below.

How to watch Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lillestroem are managed by Hans Erik Oedegaard for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension data is currently available for the home side, and squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Real Sociedad head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo has also not released confirmed team news ahead of the match. Injury and suspension information for the away side will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Lillestroem head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory at Sandefjord in the Eliteserien, and they also drew 1-1 with Sparta Prague in the Europa League. Earlier in that run, they drew 2-2 with Molde and won 5-1 against Baerum in the Cup, before a 3-0 defeat to Viking. Across those five matches, Lillestroem scored eleven goals and conceded seven.

Real Sociedad arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-5 win at Malaga in LaLiga, following a 1-1 draw with Union St. Gilloise in the Europa League. They also beat Deportivo de A Coruna 3-2 and Valencia 2-3 on the road in LaLiga, with their only defeat in that run a 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao. Sociedad scored fourteen goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lillestroem and Real Sociedad. This fixture represents a matchup without recorded history in the available data.

Standings

In the Europa League table, both Lillestroem and Real Sociedad currently sit 22nd, making this a critical fixture for either side hoping to improve their standing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: