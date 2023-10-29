This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Lille vs Monaco: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Yash Thakur
Ligue 1
team-logo
Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy
team-logo
WATCH ON TNT
MP_Angel Gomes_Lille vs Takumi Minamino_Monaco(C)Getty Images
MonacoLilleLille vs MonacoLigue 1

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Lille and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lille are set to host Monaco in their upcoming Ligue 1 fixture on October 29.

Lille are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, winning three and drawing two. They are currently fifth in the table with 15 points from nine games so far, scoring 12 goals whole giving up 10 in the process.

Monaco are currently in the second place just two points behind OGC Nice in the table. They come in to this on the back of three straight wins in the competition and have only lost one of their last nine games in Ligue 1. They have scored the most goals in the competition this season with 23.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lille vs Monaco kick-off time

Date:October 29, 2023
Kick-off time:2pm BST
Venue:Stade Pierre-Mauroy

The game between Lille and Monaco will be played on October 29 at 2pm BST in Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

How to watch Lille vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2Watch here

The game will be available to stream on TNT Sports 2 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Lille team news

The home team have a few injury concerns with Nabil Bentaleb and Tiago Djalo a doubt for this game.

Lille predicted XI: Chevalier; Santos, Diakite, Umtiti, Gudmundsson; Andre, Gomes; Ounas, Yazici, Cabella; David

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Chevalier, Monnone, Jakubech
Defenders:Yoro, Alexandro, Umtiti, Gudmundsson, Ismaily, Diakite, Santos, Dedadka
Midfielders:Andre, Miramon, Gomes, Bentaleb, Yazici, Cabella
Forwards:Heraldsson, Virginius, Cavalleiro, Zhegrova, Ounas, David

Monaco team news

Breel Embolo, Mohammed Salisu, Edan Diop and Eliesse Ben Seghir all make up the hosts' injury list, with Denis Zakaria a doubt with a thigh problem.

Monaco predicted XI: Kohn; Singo, Maripan, Magassa; Vanderson, Matazo, Fofana, Henrique; Minamino, Golovin; Ben Yedder

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kohn, Majecki, Lienard
Defenders:Maripan, Matsima, Magassa, Okou, Henrique, Jakobs, Vanderson, Singo
Midfielders:Camara, Zakaria, Fofana, Matazo, Golovin, Akliouche, Minamino, Diatta, Martins
Forwards:Balogun, Ben Yedder, Boadu

Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have won a game each in their last three encounters with their most recent matchup ending in a goalless draw.

DateMatchCompetition
14/5/23Monaco 0-0 LilleLigue 1
24/10/22Lille 4-3 MonacoLigue 1
7/5/22Lille 1-2 MonacoLigue 1

Useful links