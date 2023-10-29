Lille vs Monaco: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Lille and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lille are set to host Monaco in their upcoming Ligue 1 fixture on October 29.

Lille are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, winning three and drawing two. They are currently fifth in the table with 15 points from nine games so far, scoring 12 goals whole giving up 10 in the process.

Monaco are currently in the second place just two points behind OGC Nice in the table. They come in to this on the back of three straight wins in the competition and have only lost one of their last nine games in Ligue 1. They have scored the most goals in the competition this season with 23.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lille vs Monaco kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm BST Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy

How to watch Lille vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream on TNT Sports 2 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Lille team news

The home team have a few injury concerns with Nabil Bentaleb and Tiago Djalo a doubt for this game.

Lille predicted XI: Chevalier; Santos, Diakite, Umtiti, Gudmundsson; Andre, Gomes; Ounas, Yazici, Cabella; David

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chevalier, Monnone, Jakubech Defenders: Yoro, Alexandro, Umtiti, Gudmundsson, Ismaily, Diakite, Santos, Dedadka Midfielders: Andre, Miramon, Gomes, Bentaleb, Yazici, Cabella Forwards: Heraldsson, Virginius, Cavalleiro, Zhegrova, Ounas, David

Monaco team news

Breel Embolo, Mohammed Salisu, Edan Diop and Eliesse Ben Seghir all make up the hosts' injury list, with Denis Zakaria a doubt with a thigh problem.

Monaco predicted XI: Kohn; Singo, Maripan, Magassa; Vanderson, Matazo, Fofana, Henrique; Minamino, Golovin; Ben Yedder

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kohn, Majecki, Lienard Defenders: Maripan, Matsima, Magassa, Okou, Henrique, Jakobs, Vanderson, Singo Midfielders: Camara, Zakaria, Fofana, Matazo, Golovin, Akliouche, Minamino, Diatta, Martins Forwards: Balogun, Ben Yedder, Boadu

Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have won a game each in their last three encounters with their most recent matchup ending in a goalless draw.

Date Match Competition 14/5/23 Monaco 0-0 Lille Ligue 1 24/10/22 Lille 4-3 Monaco Ligue 1 7/5/22 Lille 1-2 Monaco Ligue 1

