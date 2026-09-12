League One - Game Week 6 12 Sept 2026 - 07:30 BetWright Stadium

Today's game between Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this League One fixture are listed below.

Leyton Orient host Wycombe Wanderers at BetWright Stadium in League One, with both clubs looking to put recent inconsistency behind them.

Richie Wellens' side sit 10th in the table and have shown they can hurt teams going forward, but they have also leaked goals at the wrong moments this season.

Wycombe arrive in east London in a difficult position, sitting 23rd in League One and without a win in their last three league outings. Tom Hounsell's squad need points urgently.

The head-to-head record between these two sides adds an edge to proceedings. Leyton Orient won the last meeting 2-0 at this ground back in March, though Wycombe took a 4-1 victory at Adams Park earlier in the same season.

Origin have the home advantage and the league position to match, but Wycombe have shown they can score goals, as their 3-3 draw at Milton Keynes Dons last time out demonstrated.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Richie Wellens has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been released by Leyton Orient at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Tom Hounsell's Wycombe Wanderers squad details are similarly unavailable, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed. Further team news will be added when it becomes available.

Form

Leyton Orient head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Bradford City, though they had impressed before that with a 5-0 League One win over Bromley. Orient have scored eight goals across those five matches but conceded eight as well, pointing to a side that creates chances yet remains vulnerable at the back.

Wycombe Wanderers have managed just one draw and one draw from their last five matches, with three defeats in that run. Their most recent game ended 3-3 at Milton Keynes Dons in League One, a result that followed a 1-2 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday. Wycombe have conceded 13 goals in their last five outings, a record that will concern Hounsell ahead of a trip to a side capable of scoring freely.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in League One on March 21, 2026, when Leyton Orient won 2-0 at BetWright Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Leyton Orient have won three times and Wycombe Wanderers have won twice, with the away side claiming a heavy 4-1 victory at Adams Park in November 2025. Orient have also won 1-0 in a previous League One encounter, while Wycombe took a Carabao Cup tie 1-0 at BetWright Stadium in August 2025.

Standings

In League One, Leyton Orient currently sit 10th, while Wycombe Wanderers are placed 23rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: