Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 8 Sept 2026 - 14:45 BetWright Stadium

Today's game between Leyton Orient and Bradford City will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Leyton Orient vs Bradford City is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for the Carabao Cup fixture are listed below.

Leyton Orient host Bradford City at BetWright Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with both League One sides looking to extend their runs in the competition.

Richie Wellens' Orient arrive in decent shape after back-to-back League One victories, including an impressive 5-0 win away at Bromley. A 1-1 draw against Luton Town in their last outing showed they can hold their own against higher-division opposition, and they have already come through a Carabao Cup tie against Walsall to reach this stage.

Graham Alexander's Bradford City come into the match on the back of a 1-0 league win over Mansfield Town, which ended a run of two consecutive defeats. Their cup run has been built on resilience, having beaten Burnley in the previous round.

These two clubs know each other well from recent seasons, with both sides having traded wins in League One this campaign. The head-to-head record adds a competitive edge to what is already a cup tie with progression on the line.

For information on where to watch Leyton Orient vs Bradford City, including TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Leyton Orient vs Bradford City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leyton Orient are managed by Richie Wellens for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Bradford City head into the match under Graham Alexander. As with Orient, no confirmed squad details, injuries, or suspensions have been provided at this stage, and further updates are expected ahead of the game.

Form

Leyton Orient head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five games. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Luton Town, while a 5-0 victory over Bromley stands as their most emphatic result in that run. Orient also beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in League One, though they suffered a 3-1 loss to Barnsley. Across the five matches, Orient have scored nine goals and conceded five.

Bradford City's last five matches show two wins, no draws, and two defeats, with their most recent result a 1-0 victory over Mansfield Town. They beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 away and overcame Burnley in the Carabao Cup, though losses to Cambridge United and Plymouth Argyle interrupted their momentum. Bradford have scored four goals across those five fixtures and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-1 to Bradford City at Valley Parade in League One in March 2026. Before that, Leyton Orient won 2-1 at home in December 2025, also in League One. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Bradford City hold two wins to Leyton Orient's two, with one draw, and the sides have scored nine goals combined in those fixtures.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leyton Orient vs Bradford City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: