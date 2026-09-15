EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 15 Sept 2026 - 14:00 BetWright Stadium

Today's game between Leyton Orient and Arsenal Academy will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 19:00.

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Leyton Orient vs Arsenal Academy is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. You can stream the match through the Sky Sports app or website with an eligible subscription.

Leyton Orient host Arsenal Academy at BetWright Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to build momentum in Southern Group F.

Leyton Orient arrive in poor form, having lost three of their last five matches across League One and the Carabao Cup. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers, and they have looked vulnerable defensively throughout the early weeks of the season.

The O's did produce a standout result in that run, a 5-0 win over Bromley in League One, but consistency has been hard to come by. They sit second in the EFL Trophy group, making this fixture important to their progression ambitions.

Arsenal Academy come into the match on the back of a 1-4 loss to Chelsea Academy in the Premier Reserve League 1, a result that continued a difficult recent stretch. They have won just once in their last five outings and conceded freely across multiple competitions.

The young Gunners did show resilience in draws against Brighton and Crystal Palace academies, but their defensive record remains a concern. They sit fourth in the group and need a positive result to stay in contention.

Arsenal's academy setup has attracted attention recently, with the club continuing to recruit promising young talent from across Europe and beyond. That long-term investment in youth development gives this fixture an added layer of interest for those tracking the club's pipeline.

For those wanting to watch the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Leyton Orient vs Arsenal Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leyton Orient have not confirmed their starting lineup or released injury and suspension updates ahead of this fixture. Further team news will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Arsenal Academy have similarly not provided a confirmed lineup or injury information at this stage. Updates on the projected XI and any absentees will follow in due course.

Form

Leyton Orient have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their best result in that run was a commanding 5-0 victory over Bromley, though they followed it with a 1-3 defeat to Bradford City in the Carabao Cup. The O's most recent match ended in a 2-3 loss to Wycombe Wanderers. Across the five games, they have scored 10 goals and conceded 13.

Arsenal Academy have managed no wins in their last five outings, picking up two draws and suffering three defeats. They drew 2-2 with Brighton and 1-1 with Crystal Palace but lost 1-4 to Chelsea Academy in their most recent match. Their only EFL Trophy outing in this run ended in a 5-1 defeat to Barnet. Across five matches, the Academy side scored six goals and conceded 15.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met once in the available head-to-head record, a 2026 EFL Trophy fixture in September 2024 that Arsenal Academy won 2-1 at BetWright Stadium. That result gives Arsenal Academy the edge in recent meetings, though the sample is limited to that single encounter.

Standings

Southern Grp. F Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Barnet BAR 1 1 0 0 5 1 +4 3 W 2 Leyton Orient LOR 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 W 3 AFC Wimbledon WIM 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 L 4 Arsenal Academy ARS 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0 L Qualification to next stage

In EFL Trophy Southern Group F, Leyton Orient currently sit second while Arsenal Academy are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leyton Orient vs Arsenal Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: