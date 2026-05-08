LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Today's game between Levante and Osasuna will kick-off at 8 May 2026, 20:00.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Levante vs Osasuna are listed below.

If you are travelling outside your home country and find that your usual streaming service is geo-restricted, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in the relevant country, you can access the broadcast as normal and watch the match without interruption.

Levante host Osasuna at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. With the season entering its final stretch, neither side can afford to treat this as a routine afternoon.

Levante sit 19th in the division and are fighting to avoid relegation. Their situation grew more precarious last weekend when they were beaten 5-1 by Villarreal, a result that will have sharpened minds in the dressing room ahead of a game they cannot afford to lose.

Before that heavy defeat, though, there were signs of life. Back-to-back wins over Sevilla and Getafe showed Levante are capable of picking up points, and a goalless draw at Espanyol in between suggested defensive organisation is not entirely absent.

Osasuna arrive in 10th place, comfortably mid-table and with little left to play for beyond pride and consistency. Their form has been patchy. A 2-1 win over Sevilla in late April offered encouragement, but a defeat at Barcelona last weekend — where they pulled a late goal back but ultimately lost — served as a reminder of their ceiling against the division's top sides.

For Levante, this is precisely the type of fixture they must win. Osasuna, without the pressure of a relegation battle or a European push, will be hard to read in terms of motivation, but they have enough quality to punish a side as stretched as the hosts.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Levante vs Osasuna live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Levante vs Osasuna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Levante head into this fixture with six players unavailable through injury: A. De La Fuente, A. Primo, U. Elgezabal, C. Alvarez, K. Tunde, and I. Romero are all sidelined. K. Arriaga is suspended for reasons unrelated to a yellow or red card accumulation. The projected XI sees M. Ryan start in goal, with D. Pampin, A. Matturro, J. Toljan, and M. Moreno forming the defensive unit. J. Olasagasti, U. Raghouber, P. Martinez, and V. Garcia are named in midfield, with R. Brugue and C. Espi leading the attack.

Osasuna travel with just one confirmed absentee, V. Munoz listed as injured, and no suspensions reported in the squad. Their projected XI lines up with S. Herrera in goal, a back four of F. Boyomo, J. Galan, V. Rosier, and A. Catena, a midfield of M. Gomez, R. Moro, L. Torro, R. Garcia, and J. Moncayola, and A. Budimir leading the line. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Levante's last five LaLiga matches produced a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 loss to Villarreal on May 2, a result that halted a run of back-to-back wins. Before that defeat, they beat Sevilla 2-0 and Getafe 1-0 in successive fixtures, with a goalless draw at Espanyol sitting between those wins and the Villarreal loss. Their only other defeat in the run came at Real Sociedad, who won 2-0. Levante scored four goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Osasuna's last five LaLiga games returned one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent match was a 1-2 loss at Barcelona on May 2, where they scored late but could not salvage a result. Before that, they beat Sevilla 2-1 on April 26, their only win in the run. Draws against Real Betis, finishing 1-1, and Deportivo Alaves, finishing 2-2, sit alongside a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao. Osasuna scored six goals and conceded six across the five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on December 8, 2025, when Osasuna beat Levante 2-0 at home in LaLiga. Across the last five recorded fixtures, Osasuna hold the stronger record, with three wins to Levante's one and one draw. The one Levante win in the dataset came on September 27, 2020, when they won 3-1 away at Osasuna, while the solitary draw was a goalless encounter at Valencia in December 2021.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Levante sit 19th while Osasuna are placed 10th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levante vs Osasuna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: