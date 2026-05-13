Today's game between Lens and Paris Saint-Germain will kick-off at 13 May 2026, 20:00.

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TV channel and live stream options for Lens vs PSG are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Amazon Prime PPV and Ligue1+, with details on how to access both platforms provided.

If you are travelling outside your home region, a Virtual Private Network can allow you to connect to your usual streaming service from abroad. By selecting a server in the relevant country, you can bypass geo-restrictions and watch the match as if you were back home.

Lens host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1, with the champions arriving in northern France knowing the title is already secured but with pride and momentum still on the line.

PSG come into this fixture fresh from a gripping Champions League semi-final exit of Bayern Munich, advancing 6-5 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the second leg. Luis Enrique's side have since returned to domestic matters, and a routine win over Brest last weekend kept their rhythm intact.

Bradley Barcola is again expected to feature, with the winger continuing to attract serious transfer interest from Arsenal, Barcelona, and Liverpool ahead of the summer window. His presence alone gives PSG a constant threat in transition.

Lens sit second in Ligue 1 and have been one of the more consistent sides outside the top flight's runaway leaders this season. Will Still's team earned a narrow 1-0 win over Nantes last time out, a result that extended a sequence of three wins from their last five across all competitions.

The hosts are without several first-team players through injury and suspension, which complicates their task against a PSG squad that, despite a couple of absentees, retains considerable depth and quality.

This is a fixture that typically produces competitive football at Bollaert, even when the gap in resources between the two clubs is stark. Lens have made their ground a difficult place to visit and will be eager to finish their home campaign strongly.

For details on how to watch Lens vs PSG live, TV channel options, and live stream information, read on below.

How to watch Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Lens head into this match without Florian Thauvin, Johan Gradit, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Ruben Gurtner through injury. Salis Abdul Samed is suspended for a separate reason and will also miss out. The projected XI for the hosts features Risser in goal, with Baidoo, Sarr, Ganiou, and Bulatovic in defence, and Edouard leading the attack.

PSG are without Lenny Chevalier and Qendrim Ndjantou through injury, though Luis Enrique otherwise has his main options available. The projected XI sees Marin start in goal, with Pacho, Mayulu, Hernandez, and Beraldo forming the back line, and Barcola and Doue providing the attacking width. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Lens have won three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding six and scoring nine in that stretch. Their most recent result was a 1-0 league win over Nantes, and they also picked up a 3-2 victory against Toulouse in Ligue 1 earlier in the run. Two draws, including a 3-3 thriller with Brest and a 1-1 result against Nice, round out a sequence that shows both attacking intent and defensive inconsistency.

PSG have won three and drawn two of their last five outings across Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Their most recent match was a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Brest, following a 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final second leg. They also drew 2-2 with Lorient in the league, though prior to that they beat Angers 3-0 on the road. PSG have scored nine goals across their last five and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on September 14, 2025, when PSG won 2-0 at home in Ligue 1. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, PSG have won four, with one draw and no wins for Lens. The sequence includes a 2-0 PSG victory in January 2025 at Bollaert, a 1-1 Coupe de France draw in December 2024, and a 1-0 PSG win in November 2024, giving the Parisians a clear overall advantage in recent history.

Standings

In Ligue 1, PSG sit top of the table while Lens are in second place, with both clubs separated by a significant points gap at this stage of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: