How to watch Lens vs Marseille with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Lens host Marseille at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in a Ligue 1 fixture that could not have arrived at a more difficult moment for the home side. Yannick Cahuzac's squad must dust themselves off after suffering one of the most harrowing defeats in the competition's modern history.

Lens were beaten 9-1 by Como in the Champions League on Matchday 4, a result that left players visibly shaken and the manager demanding a long, hard look in the mirror. Cahuzac acknowledged the side was completely dominated and called on his players to restore their pride immediately in front of their own supporters.

Defender Ruben Aguilar, who scored Lens' only goal of the evening, admitted the dressing room was shocked and downbeat, while midfielder Michael Cuisance described the loss as a lesson rather than a defeat. The mental recovery required before Sunday's whistle is considerable.

Marseille arrive in far better spirits. Bruno Genesio's side claimed a disciplined 1-0 victory at Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League, with Amine Gouiri's 77th-minute strike settling a cagey contest. Goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange was exceptional throughout, producing three crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet in Germany.

Genesio's men have won three of their last five matches across all competitions and sit sixth in the Ligue 1 table, three places above Lens in ninth. They travel to the Bollaert-Delelis with momentum behind them and a squad capable of punishing a home side still processing its European trauma.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Lens vs Marseille live.

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