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League One
team-logoLeicester City
King Power Stadium
team-logoPlymouth Argyle
Watch it on Sky Sports+
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How to watch today's Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle
Leicester City
Plymouth Argyle
League One

How to watch the League One match between Leicester City and Plymouth Argyle, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
League One - Game Week 4
King Power Stadium

Today's game between Leicester City and Plymouth Argyle will kick-off at 1 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream details for this League One fixture are listed below.

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports+

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Leicester City host Plymouth Argyle at the King Power Stadium in League One, with both clubs looking to arrest inconsistent starts to their respective campaigns.

Russell Martin's side have found early-season rhythm hard to come by. After a goalless draw with Milton Keynes Dons at the end of August, Leicester sit 21st in the League One table and need a home win to shift momentum.

Plymouth arrive in the East Midlands in a healthier position. Tom Cleverley's team sit 12th and head into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 win over Bradford City, showing they are capable of picking up three points on the road.

For Leicester, life in the third tier continues to demand adjustment. A 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion earlier in the month underlined the challenges Martin faces in rebuilding a club that not long ago was competing in the Premier League.

Argyle are not without their own complications. A 4-2 Carabao Cup loss to Coventry City and a 3-1 League One defeat to Stockport County in August showed Cleverley's squad still has work to do defensively.

This is a fixture between two clubs who know each other from their recent shared history in the Championship. The head-to-head record adds a layer of familiarity that should make for a competitive afternoon at the King Power.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this League One clash live, read on.

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How to watch Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle Probable lineups

Leicester City crest
Leicester City
LEI
Formation
Plymouth Argyle crest
Plymouth Argyle
PLY
Plymouth Argyle crest
Plymouth Argyle
PLY

Manager

  • R. Martin

Russell Martin takes charge of Leicester City for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting XI has been confirmed ahead of kick-off, and updates will be added closer to the game.

Tom Cleverley manages Plymouth Argyle, but similar to Leicester, no team news details have been confirmed at this stage. Injury and suspension information will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

LEI

LEI - Form

NOR
W1-0
NOC
D1-1
BUR
L1-2
IPS
L3-1
MKD
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
PLY

PLY - Form

EXE
W2-0
STO
L1-3
WYC
D1-1
COV
L2-4
BRA
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Leicester City have picked up one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Milton Keynes Dons in League One. Earlier in August, they lost 2-1 to Burton Albion in the league and were beaten 3-1 by Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup. Leicester have scored three goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, reflecting a side still searching for consistency.

Plymouth Argyle's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two losses. They beat Bradford City 2-0 in their most recent League One outing and also defeated Exeter City 2-0 in the Carabao Cup earlier in August. A 3-1 defeat to Stockport County and a 4-2 Carabao Cup loss to Coventry City highlight the defensive vulnerabilities Cleverley will want to address. Plymouth have scored seven goals and conceded eight across their last five games.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Leicester CityDrawPlymouth Argyle
2
1
2
Championship
Plymouth Argyle badge
Plymouth Argyle
PLY
1
Leicester City badge
Leicester City
LEI
0
FT
Championship
Leicester City badge
Leicester City
LEI
4
Plymouth Argyle badge
Plymouth Argyle
PLY
0
FT
Championship
Plymouth Argyle badge
Plymouth Argyle
PLY
1
Leicester City badge
Leicester City
LEI
1
FT
Championship
Leicester City badge
Leicester City
LEI
1
Plymouth Argyle badge
Plymouth Argyle
PLY
0
FT
Championship
Leicester City badge
Leicester City
LEI
0
Plymouth Argyle badge
Plymouth Argyle
PLY
1
FT
6Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5


The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2024, when Plymouth Argyle beat Leicester City 1-0 at Home Park in the Championship. Before that, Leicester ran out emphatic 4-0 winners when the sides met at the King Power Stadium in December 2023, also in the Championship. Across the last five recorded meetings, Leicester hold a slight edge with two wins to Plymouth's two, with one match ending in a draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BlackpoolBlackpoolBLA
321072+57
W
W
D
2
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield TownHUD
321062+47
W
D
W
3
Stockport CountyStockport CountySTO
320194+56
W
L
W
4
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield WednesdaySHW
320194+56
W
L
W
5
Mansfield TownMansfield TownMAN
320185+36
W
L
W
6
Bradford CityBradford CityBRA
320132+16
L
W
W
7
Notts CountyNotts CountyNOC
312054+15
W
D
D
8
Oxford UnitedOxford UnitedOXF
211043+14
W
D
9
BarnsleyBarnsleyBAR
311132+14
W
D
L
10
Cambridge UnitedCambridge UnitedCAM
31115504
L
D
W
11
Burton AlbionBurton AlbionBUR
31114404
L
W
D
12
Plymouth ArgylePlymouth ArgylePLY
31114404
W
D
L
13
Luton TownLuton TownLUT
3111810-24
L
D
W
14
AFC WimbledonAFC WimbledonWIM
311113-24
W
D
L
15
BromleyBromleyBRO
311148-44
L
D
W
16
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes DonsMKD
30303303
D
D
D
17
Leyton OrientLeyton OrientLOR
310245-13
L
W
L
18
Peterborough UnitedPeterborough UnitedPET
310227-53
L
W
L
19
StevenageStevenageSTE
302145-12
D
L
D
20
Doncaster RoversDoncaster RoversDON
302134-12
D
D
L
21
Leicester CityLeicester CityLEI
302123-12
D
L
D
22
Wycombe WanderersWycombe WanderersWYC
302137-42
L
D
D
23
ReadingReadingREA
201134-11
D
L
24
Wigan AthleticWigan AthleticWIG
300326-40
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the current League One table, Leicester City sit 21st while Plymouth Argyle are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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