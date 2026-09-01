League One - Game Week 4 1 Sept 2026 - 14:45 King Power Stadium

Today's game between Leicester City and Plymouth Argyle will kick-off at 1 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream details for this League One fixture are listed below.

Leicester City host Plymouth Argyle at the King Power Stadium in League One, with both clubs looking to arrest inconsistent starts to their respective campaigns.

Russell Martin's side have found early-season rhythm hard to come by. After a goalless draw with Milton Keynes Dons at the end of August, Leicester sit 21st in the League One table and need a home win to shift momentum.

Plymouth arrive in the East Midlands in a healthier position. Tom Cleverley's team sit 12th and head into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 win over Bradford City, showing they are capable of picking up three points on the road.

For Leicester, life in the third tier continues to demand adjustment. A 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion earlier in the month underlined the challenges Martin faces in rebuilding a club that not long ago was competing in the Premier League.

Argyle are not without their own complications. A 4-2 Carabao Cup loss to Coventry City and a 3-1 League One defeat to Stockport County in August showed Cleverley's squad still has work to do defensively.

This is a fixture between two clubs who know each other from their recent shared history in the Championship. The head-to-head record adds a layer of familiarity that should make for a competitive afternoon at the King Power.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this League One clash live, read on.

How to watch Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Russell Martin takes charge of Leicester City for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting XI has been confirmed ahead of kick-off, and updates will be added closer to the game.

Tom Cleverley manages Plymouth Argyle, but similar to Leicester, no team news details have been confirmed at this stage. Injury and suspension information will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Leicester City have picked up one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Milton Keynes Dons in League One. Earlier in August, they lost 2-1 to Burton Albion in the league and were beaten 3-1 by Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup. Leicester have scored three goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, reflecting a side still searching for consistency.

Plymouth Argyle's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two losses. They beat Bradford City 2-0 in their most recent League One outing and also defeated Exeter City 2-0 in the Carabao Cup earlier in August. A 3-1 defeat to Stockport County and a 4-2 Carabao Cup loss to Coventry City highlight the defensive vulnerabilities Cleverley will want to address. Plymouth have scored seven goals and conceded eight across their last five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2024, when Plymouth Argyle beat Leicester City 1-0 at Home Park in the Championship. Before that, Leicester ran out emphatic 4-0 winners when the sides met at the King Power Stadium in December 2023, also in the Championship. Across the last five recorded meetings, Leicester hold a slight edge with two wins to Plymouth's two, with one match ending in a draw.

Standings

In the current League One table, Leicester City sit 21st while Plymouth Argyle are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: