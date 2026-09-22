EFL Trophy - Game Week 1 22 Sept 2026 - 14:00 King Power Stadium

Today's game between Leicester City and Fulham Academy will kick off at 22 Sept 2026, 19:00.

Gemini

The match is available to watch live on Sky Sports+. Use the link below to access the stream.

Leicester City host Fulham Academy at the King Power Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with the Foxes looking to build momentum as they navigate a demanding League One campaign.

Leicester sit second in EFL Trophy Southern Group B, one place behind their opponents on matchday, which gives this fixture a competitive edge despite the gulf in senior experience between the two sides.

The Foxes arrive off the back of a 1-1 draw with Barnsley in League One, a result that continued a mixed run of form for the hosts. Their League One campaign has featured some sharp attacking displays alongside defensive lapses that will concern the coaching staff.

Fulham Academy come in as group leaders and have shown consistency in the Premier Reserve League 1, drawing 3-3 with Aston Villa Academy and beating Newcastle United Academy 4-0 in recent outings.

For Leicester, the EFL Trophy offers a chance to blood squad players and maintain competitive sharpness across a long season. For Fulham's youngsters, a trip to the King Power Stadium is a significant test of their development.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Leicester City vs Fulham Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Leicester City has not been confirmed ahead of this EFL Trophy fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Fulham Academy have also yet to release squad details for this match. Further information is expected to be made available in the lead-up to the game.

Form

Leicester City have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five League One matches, scoring seven goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Barnsley, while a 3-4 victory at Stockport County stands out as a high-scoring away performance. The Foxes did suffer a heavy 0-4 loss to Oxford United during this stretch, pointing to inconsistency at the back.

Fulham Academy have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Premier Reserve League 1 matches. They beat Newcastle United Academy 4-0 and Burnley Academy 4-3, showing a capacity to score freely. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea Academy, and they drew 3-3 with Aston Villa Academy before that, giving them a record of 12 goals scored and 11 conceded across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for these two sides. This fixture may represent a first competitive meeting between Leicester City and Fulham Academy.

Standings

Southern Grp. B Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Fulham Academy FUL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Leicester City LEI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Stevenage STE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Walsall WAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qualification to next stage

In EFL Trophy Southern Group B, Fulham Academy sit top of the table, with Leicester City in second place heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leicester City vs Fulham Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: