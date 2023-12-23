Leeds United vs Ipswich Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a top of the table clash in the EFL Championship, Leeds United host Ipswich Town with both sides looking to continue their domination in England's second division.

After being relegated from the Premier League, Leeds United have found a way to climb back to the pinnacle as they are third in the table. Their winning run of three consecutive games has taken a hit in their last two games but they'll be vying to get back to winning ways against a strong Ipswich side.

Ipswich Town, on the other hand, can go level on points with leaders Leicester City with a win on the road. With 52 points from their 22 games, the visitors would want to continue mounting pressure on the Foxes and gain a direct entry to the Premier League next season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leeds vs Ipswich kick-off time

Date: December 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm GMT Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United will welcome Ipswich Town to the Elland Road with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Leeds vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship clash will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Leeds will miss the services of Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas and Sam Byram as the tro continues their stint in Elland Road's treatment room.

Crysencio Summerville will once again operate on the flanks having netted 10 goals this term alongside Daniel James who'll be on the opposite flank with Georginio Rutter touted to lead the forward battey.

Leeds United predicted XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence; Kamara, Ampadu; James, Piroe, Summerville; Rutter

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Struijk, Rodon, Cresswell, Hjelde, Drameh, Ayling Midfielders: Ampadu, Gyabi, Shackleton, Bate, Gray, Greenwood, Sinisterra, Gnoto, James, Summerville, Costa, Poveda Forwards: Rutter, Piroe, Gelhardt, Joseph

Ipswich team news

The visitors have just two absentees in Janoi Donacien and Lee Evans as the English side are touted to remain unchanged from their clash against Norwich.

George Hirst's remarkable streak of scoring or assisting in his previous seven league matches extended to eight games when he provided an assist for the opener and the forward would want to continue his purple patch.

Ipswich Town predicted XI:Hladky; Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead; Hirst

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hladky, Walton, Slicker Defenders: Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Donacien Midfielders: Morsy, Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson Forwards: Broadhead, Hirst, Burns, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Aug 2023 Ipswich 3-4 Leeds EFL Championship 5 May 2019 Ipswich 3-2 Leeds EFL Championship 25 Oct 2018 Leeds 2-0 Ipswich EFL Championship 13 Jan 2018 Ipswich 1-0 Leeds EFL Championship 23 Sept 2017 Leeds 3-2 Ipswich EFL Championship

