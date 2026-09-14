Premier League - Game Week 4 14 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Newcastle United will kick off at 14 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

This Premier League fixture is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports. Subscribers can access coverage through Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with the option to stream via NowTV for those without a full Sky subscription. Sky Sports Ultra HDR is also available for eligible subscribers.

Leeds United host Newcastle United at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Daniel Farke's side come into this one having drawn their last two league outings, against Brighton and Brentford respectively, though they remain unbeaten in the top flight this term. A midweek Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea, where Leeds conceded six goals in a chaotic nine-goal thriller, will have sharpened the focus on returning to winning ways on home soil.

Farke himself appears settled at Elland Road. The club's hierarchy has indicated that contract extension talks are progressing well, with the German coach described as central to a long-term plan — a signal of confidence from the board heading into a busy period.

Newcastle arrive in good form. Matthias Jaissle's side are unbeaten in their last four competitive matches, winning three of them, and showed real quality in back-to-back Premier League victories over Tottenham and a draw at Liverpool earlier in the campaign.

Jaissle has not been without frustration, though. The Newcastle head coach has publicly questioned the consistency of Premier League officiating after becoming the only manager booked for touchline behaviour this season, pointedly asking why his conduct was singled out while others escaped sanction.

Lewis Hall, previously linked with a move to Manchester United, recently signed a new long-term contract at St James' Park, removing one source of uncertainty around the squad and strengthening Newcastle's defensive options heading into a congested fixture schedule.

For TV channel and live stream information, read on below.

How to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Daniel Farke will be without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, and Ilia Gruev through injury for the home side. No suspensions are recorded for Leeds. The projected XI sees James Trafford start in goal, with a back line of Tarik Muharemovic, James Justin, Nico Elvedi, and Ethan Ampadu. Noah Okafor, Jayden Bogle, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach, and Ao Tanaka are named in midfield, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the attack.

For Newcastle, Matthias Jaissle is without Joelinton, Daniel Burn, William Osula, and Ewen Jaouen. No suspensions apply. The projected XI has Lukas Hornicek in goal, with Amar Dedic, Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, and Malick Thiaw in defence. Nico Gonzalez, Joseph Willock, Lewis Miley, Harvey Barnes, and Anthony Elanga complete the outfield positions, with Yoane Wissa named as the central striker.

Form

Leeds have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 6-3 loss to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, a result that followed back-to-back Premier League draws against Brighton (1-1) and Brentford (1-1). Prior to that run, Leeds picked up consecutive cup and league wins over Nottingham Forest, scoring three goals and conceding just one across those two matches.

Newcastle have won three and drawn two of their last five, going unbeaten across the period. Their most recent match was a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Millwall, following a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League. Jaissle's side also beat Tottenham 2-0 and drew 2-2 with Liverpool in the league, with a 3-2 cup victory over West Brom also in that run. Newcastle have scored ten goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Newcastle hosted Leeds in the Premier League and won 4-3. Before that, the teams drew 0-0 at Elland Road in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the dataset, Newcastle have won two, Leeds have won one, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

In the current Premier League table, Leeds United sit 10th and Newcastle United are placed 9th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: