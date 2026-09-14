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Premier League
team-logoLeeds United
Elland Road
team-logoNewcastle United
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How to watch today's Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Leeds United vs Newcastle United
Leeds United
Newcastle United
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Newcastle United will kick off at 14 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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This Premier League fixture is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports. Subscribers can access coverage through Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with the option to stream via NowTV for those without a full Sky subscription. Sky Sports Ultra HDR is also available for eligible subscribers.

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event

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Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League

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NowTV

NowTV

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Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

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Leeds United host Newcastle United at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Daniel Farke's side come into this one having drawn their last two league outings, against Brighton and Brentford respectively, though they remain unbeaten in the top flight this term. A midweek Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea, where Leeds conceded six goals in a chaotic nine-goal thriller, will have sharpened the focus on returning to winning ways on home soil.

Farke himself appears settled at Elland Road. The club's hierarchy has indicated that contract extension talks are progressing well, with the German coach described as central to a long-term plan — a signal of confidence from the board heading into a busy period.

Newcastle arrive in good form. Matthias Jaissle's side are unbeaten in their last four competitive matches, winning three of them, and showed real quality in back-to-back Premier League victories over Tottenham and a draw at Liverpool earlier in the campaign.

Jaissle has not been without frustration, though. The Newcastle head coach has publicly questioned the consistency of Premier League officiating after becoming the only manager booked for touchline behaviour this season, pointedly asking why his conduct was singled out while others escaped sanction.

Lewis Hall, previously linked with a move to Manchester United, recently signed a new long-term contract at St James' Park, removing one source of uncertainty around the squad and strengthening Newcastle's defensive options heading into a congested fixture schedule.

For TV channel and live stream information, read on below.

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How to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
Formation
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
4-2-3-1
J. TraffordJ. TraffordT. MuharemovicT. MuharemovicJ. JustinJ. JustinN. ElvediN. ElvediE. AmpaduE. AmpaduN. OkaforN. OkaforJ. BogleJ. BogleG. GudmundssonG. GudmundssonA. StachA. StachA. TanakaA. TanakaD. Calvert-LewinD. Calvert-LewinL. HornicekL. HornicekA. DedicA. DedicL. HallL. HallS. BotmanS. BotmanM. ThiawM. ThiawN. GonzalezN. GonzalezJ. WillockJ. WillockJ. RamseyJ. RamseyH. BarnesH. BarnesA. ElangaA. ElangaY. WissaY. Wissa
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
3-4-2-1
Leeds United

Starting XI

Newcastle United

Manager

  • D. Farke
  • M. Jaissle

Daniel Farke will be without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, and Ilia Gruev through injury for the home side. No suspensions are recorded for Leeds. The projected XI sees James Trafford start in goal, with a back line of Tarik Muharemovic, James Justin, Nico Elvedi, and Ethan Ampadu. Noah Okafor, Jayden Bogle, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach, and Ao Tanaka are named in midfield, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the attack.

For Newcastle, Matthias Jaissle is without Joelinton, Daniel Burn, William Osula, and Ewen Jaouen. No suspensions apply. The projected XI has Lukas Hornicek in goal, with Amar Dedic, Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, and Malick Thiaw in defence. Nico Gonzalez, Joseph Willock, Lewis Miley, Harvey Barnes, and Anthony Elanga complete the outfield positions, with Yoane Wissa named as the central striker.

Form

LEE

LEE - Form

NFO
W0-1
NFO
W0-2
BRE
D1-1
BHA
D1-1
CHE
L6-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NEW

NEW - Form

LIV
D2-2
WBA
W3-2
TOT
W0-2
BOU
D2-2
MIL
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Leeds have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 6-3 loss to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, a result that followed back-to-back Premier League draws against Brighton (1-1) and Brentford (1-1). Prior to that run, Leeds picked up consecutive cup and league wins over Nottingham Forest, scoring three goals and conceding just one across those two matches.

Newcastle have won three and drawn two of their last five, going unbeaten across the period. Their most recent match was a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Millwall, following a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League. Jaissle's side also beat Tottenham 2-0 and drew 2-2 with Liverpool in the league, with a 3-2 cup victory over West Brom also in that run. Newcastle have scored ten goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Leeds UnitedDrawNewcastle United
0
3
2
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
4
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
3
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Newcastle hosted Leeds in the Premier League and won 4-3. Before that, the teams drew 0-0 at Elland Road in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the dataset, Newcastle have won two, Leeds have won one, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
440081+712
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
4211135+87
W
D
L
W
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
4211109+17
D
L
W
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
413074+36
D
D
D
W
7
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
9
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
10
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
312064+25
D
W
D
11
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
312032+15
D
D
W
12
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
4004010-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the current Premier League table, Leeds United sit 10th and Newcastle United are placed 9th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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