Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Manchester United will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Gemini

The match is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers can also stream the game through NowTV.





Leeds United host Manchester United at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, though for very different reasons.

Leeds sit seventh in the table under Daniel Farke, who has built a solid top-flight footing since guiding the club back to the Premier League. The German is set to commit his future to Elland Road on a new deal running to 2029, a sign of the stability that has taken root in West Yorkshire.

Yet there are questions about whether every member of Farke's squad is contributing at the level required. Brenden Aaronson has been identified as a player who has slipped down the pecking order, with concerns that the American forward is not quite fitting in at present.

Manchester United arrive in a far more turbulent state. Michael Carrick was handed the permanent managerial role this summer, but a wretched run of results has left the club in the bottom half of the table and the pressure is already intense. Paul Scholes has publicly suggested Carrick may be looking for an exit, which underlines the severity of the crisis at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez added to the unease earlier this week when he launched a public attack on the club's board following a Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid. Peter Schmeichel, conducting the post-match interview, later admitted he was caught completely off guard by the defender's comments.

United's squad is also significantly depleted by injuries, with a long list of absentees limiting Carrick's options heading into the weekend. Andre Onana, meanwhile, is out on loan at Trabzonspor, where he conceded directly from a corner in a moment that spread rapidly across social media.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United.

How to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Farke is without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, and Daniel James through injury, but he has a strong core available. His projected XI is expected to feature James Trafford in goal, with Nico Elvedi, James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic, and Jayden Bogle across the back line. Gabriel Gudmundsson, Ao Tanaka, Ethan Ampadu, and Anton Stach are set to operate in midfield, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor leading the attack.

Carrick faces a considerably more difficult selection task. Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Kobbie Mainoo, and Luke Shaw are all sidelined. United's projected lineup places Senne Lammens in goal, with Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, and Leny Yoro in defence alongside Diogo Dalot. Matheus Cunha, Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Bruno Fernandes are named in midfield, with Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo expected to lead the line.

Form

Leeds head into this match having won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, though they had earlier impressed with a 4-1 win over Newcastle United. That Newcastle result remains their standout performance of the run, but a 6-3 Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea exposed defensive vulnerabilities that Farke will want addressed.

Manchester United's recent form makes for grim reading. Carrick's side have collected just one win from their last five, losing three and drawing two. A 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid midweek was the latest setback, following a 0-1 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League. Their only point in league play during this run came from a 1-1 draw at Tottenham, and they have conceded in four of their five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these sides ended 1-2 to Leeds at Old Trafford in April, a result that will give Farke's players confidence. The two clubs drew 1-1 when Leeds hosted United in January of the same season, meaning Leeds are unbeaten in their last two Premier League meetings. Across the five most recent encounters including pre-season friendlies, neither side has dominated the series, with results spread evenly and no team establishing a clear pattern of control.

Standings

Leeds sit seventh in the Premier League, firmly in the mix for European contention. Manchester United are thirteenth, a position that reflects the turbulent start to the season and heaps pressure on Carrick's side to arrest their slide before the gap to the top half grows further.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: