Premier League - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Crystal Palace will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 14:00.

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Leeds United vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports and NowTV. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Leeds United host Crystal Palace at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture that pitches a side finding their feet in the top flight against a London club still searching for consistency under their new manager.

Daniel Farke's Leeds arrive into this game with genuine momentum. A 4-1 win over Newcastle United last weekend was their most emphatic performance of the season, and it lifted them into the upper half of the table after a steady start that included draws against Brighton and Brentford.

Crystal Palace's position is more complicated. Pierre Sage has steadied the ship at Selhurst Park since taking charge, but a 3-2 home defeat to Ipswich Town last week left the Eagles sitting deep in the relegation zone. Domestically, results have been hard to come by.

There is, though, a reason for optimism in south London. Palace hammered Lech Poznan 4-0 in their Europa League opener on Thursday, with Adam Wharton among those impressing as the squad began to show signs of clicking with Sage's tactical demands. Whether that confidence transfers to a difficult away trip remains the question.

Sage will be without several key players, and the absence of suspended defender Axel Disasi adds another layer of defensive fragility to a side that has already conceded freely in the league.

For Leeds, this is a chance to cement a top-half position and build on the form that has made Elland Road a difficult venue this season.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace live.

How to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Daniel Farke names a projected XI that includes James Trafford in goal, with a back line of James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic, and Nico Elvedi. Jayden Bogle, Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Anton Stach, and Gabriel Gudmundsson are expected in midfield, with Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the attack. Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, and Harry Wilson are all sidelined through injury.

Pierre Sage is set to line up with Walter Benitez in goal behind a back four of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, and Tyrick Mitchell. Quinten Timber, Adam Wharton, and Daichi Kamada are expected in midfield, with Yeremy Pino and Anan Khalaili supporting striker Joergen Strand Larsen. Axel Disasi is suspended, while Chadi Riad, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Dean Henderson are all unavailable through injury.

Form

Leeds head into this fixture with a mixed but improving record across their last five matches, picking up two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United, and they also beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Carabao Cup. The two draws came against Brighton and Brentford in the league. Their only defeat in this run was a 6-3 Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea. Across the five matches, Leeds scored nine goals and conceded ten, with that cup defeat accounting for the bulk of the goals against.

Crystal Palace arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-0 Europa League win over Lech Poznan, which followed a 3-2 Premier League defeat at home to Ipswich Town. Palace also beat Middlesbrough 3-0 in the Carabao Cup and won 3-2 at Fulham in the league. Their only other loss came against Manchester City. The Eagles have scored thirteen goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a goalless draw at Selhurst Park in March 2026. Before that, Leeds won 4-1 at home to Palace in December 2025, a result that stands as the most decisive in recent memory between the two clubs. Across the last five recorded meetings, the series is closely contested, with Leeds holding a slight edge, though Palace claimed a 5-1 win at Elland Road in April 2023. The head-to-head record suggests neither side can be taken lightly, and recent results offer little in the way of a clear pattern.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Leeds currently sit fourth, while Crystal Palace are down in sixteenth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: