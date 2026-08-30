Premier League - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 09:00 Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Brentford will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 14:00.

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Leeds United vs Brentford is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream the match through Sky Go, while those without a full Sky subscription can access the game through NowTV.

Leeds United host Brentford at Elland Road in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture on Sunday, August 30. Daniel Farke's side look to build on a strong start to the season in front of their home support.

Leeds arrive into this match with real confidence. They beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the Premier League last weekend, then followed it up with a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory at the City Ground three days later. Defender Joe Rodon has spoken publicly about the depth across the squad, and that quality was on full display across both fixtures.

Brentford arrive at Elland Road as one of the early-season stories of the division. Keith Andrews' side dismantled Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium on Matchday 1, exposing serious defensive frailties in a Spurs team that spent heavily over the summer. Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi admitted his players were not ready for the physical challenge Brentford posed.

The Bees then sent out a rotated squad to thrash Birmingham City 6-1 in the Carabao Cup, with Andrews using the occasion to demonstrate the options available to him throughout the group. Brentford have scored nine goals across their opening two competitive fixtures this season.

Fourth in the Premier League table heading into this round of matches, Brentford look like a side with genuine top-half ambitions. Leeds, sitting ninth, will want to prove they belong in that same conversation with a positive result on home turf.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds United vs Brentford live, including TV channel details and live stream options.

How to watch Leeds United vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Daniel Farke names a strong projected XI for Leeds, with James Trafford in goal behind a back four of Jayden Bogle, Tarik Muharemovic, Joe Rodon and James Justin. Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach are set to anchor midfield, with Harry Wilson and Brenden Aaronson providing width. Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads the line. Mateo Joseph and Ilia Gruev are both absent through injury, though no suspensions affect the home side.

Keith Andrews is expected to field Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with a back four of Michael Kayode, Nathan Collins, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter. Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt and Mamadou Sangare form the midfield, with Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara supporting Igor Thiago in attack. Brentford are without Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo and Yehor Yarmoliuk through injury, and carry no suspensions into the match.

Form

Leeds United have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with the friendly defeat coming against Manchester United. In competitive action, they have back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest, scoring three goals and conceding none across those two games. Their pre-season also included a 4-0 win over Augsburg and a 2-0 victory against RB Leipzig.

Brentford's recent run is exceptional. They have won four of their last five matches, with the only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool in May. Their last three games have produced 16 goals, including the 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Birmingham City and a 7-0 pre-season thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt. Brentford have scored 16 goals across their last four matches and have looked sharp in front of goal from the first whistle of the new season.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 0-0 at Elland Road in March 2026, a result that followed a 1-1 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium in December 2025. Across the last five Premier League encounters, neither side has dominated, with Leeds and Brentford each recording one win, two draws and one defeat. The most lopsided result in that run came in September 2022, when Brentford won 5-2 at home.

Standings

Brentford sit fourth in the Premier League table heading into this fixture, while Leeds United are ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: