Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Poznan

Today's game between Lech Poznan and Sunderland will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Lech Poznan host Sunderland at the Stadion Poznan in a Europa League fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting domestic moods but similarly uncertain continental positions.

Niels Frederiksen's Lech side arrive on the back of a 6-1 demolition of Korona Kielce in the Ekstraklasa, a result that will have lifted spirits after a chastening 0-4 Europa League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen the week prior. Their domestic form has been productive, but Europe has exposed them at both ends of the pitch.

Sunderland come into this fixture carrying the bruises of a difficult Premier League run. Regis Le Bris's side have lost three of their last five league matches, including a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth that left them in the bottom half of the Premier League table. The Black Cats are in genuine need of points on the continent to give their season some direction.

In Europe, Sunderland have shown they can deliver when the pressure is on. A 1-2 win away at Torreense in their previous Europa League outing demonstrated that Le Bris can get a result on the road, and that experience of travelling in Europe will matter at the Stadion Poznan.

Both clubs sit in the lower reaches of the Europa League standings, meaning this fixture carries real weight for their prospects of remaining relevant in the competition as the campaign develops.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Lech Poznan vs Sunderland live.

How to watch Lech Poznan vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lech Poznan are managed by Niels Frederiksen, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has likewise not had his squad details confirmed at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further team news will be provided when available.

Form

Lech Poznan head into this fixture with a record of three wins and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 6-1 victory over Korona Kielce in the Ekstraklasa, though that followed a 0-4 Europa League loss to Bayer Leverkusen. Lech also posted a 5-1 win over Radomiak Radom during this run, with their two defeats both coming in European competition, against Crystal Palace and Leverkusen. Across the five matches, they scored seventeen goals and conceded six.

Sunderland arrive with a record of one win and three defeats from their last five outings, with one additional win included across the run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League defeat at AFC Bournemouth, which followed a 1-2 Europa League victory away at Torreense. Prior to that, the Black Cats lost 0-2 to Brighton and 5-3 to Manchester City in the league, with the win over AZ Alkmaar their other positive result. Sunderland scored six goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lech Poznan and Sunderland, making this a first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Sunderland sit ninth and Lech Poznan are 36th, placing the Polish side among the clubs most at risk of elimination while Sunderland occupy a position that still offers genuine scope to push up the standings with a positive result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lech Poznan vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: