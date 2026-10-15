Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Poznan

Today's game between Lech Poznan and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Gemini

Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below.





Bayer Leverkusen travel to Stadion Poznan to face Lech Poznan in the Europa League, with Carles Martinez's side looking to build on a run of strong domestic form as they turn their attention to continental competition.

Lech Poznan come into this fixture having won two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their domestic form has been encouraging, but a 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Europa League earlier in the campaign serves as a reminder of the step up in quality they face at this level.

Leverkusen arrive in Poland in a confident mood. Martinez's side beat Mainz 05 3-4 in their most recent Bundesliga outing and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding just four goals in that stretch.

In the Europa League standings, Leverkusen sit eighth while Lech Poznan are positioned 35th, a gap that reflects the difference in European pedigree between the two clubs at this stage of the competition.

With Leverkusen also managing transfer interest surrounding several of their key players, focus on the pitch will be important for Martinez as the squad navigates a busy period across multiple fronts.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen live.

How to watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lech Poznan are managed by Niels Frederiksen. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bayer Leverkusen are led by Carles Martinez. As with the home team, no confirmed team news has been provided at this stage, and the full picture on injuries and suspensions will become clearer in the build-up to the match.

Form

Lech Poznan have recorded three wins and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-4 win over Slask Wroclaw in the Ekstraklasa, and they also posted a convincing 5-1 victory over Radomiak Radom during this run. Their two defeats came against Crystal Palace in the Europa League, where they lost 4-0, and against Gornik Zabrze in the league. Poznan scored 13 goals and conceded six across the five fixtures.

Bayer Leverkusen have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-4 Bundesliga win at Mainz 05, and they also recorded a 4-0 victory over Union Berlin and a 2-0 win over NK Celje in the Europa League. The only points dropped in this sequence came in a 2-2 draw with Augsburg. Leverkusen scored 13 goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lech Poznan and Bayer Leverkusen.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Leverkusen's eighth-place position puts them firmly in contention for the knockout rounds, while Lech Poznan's 35th-place standing means they face an uphill battle to advance, making this fixture a must-improve moment for the Polish side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: