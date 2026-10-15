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Europa League
team-logoLech Poznan
Stadion Poznan
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
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How to watch today's Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen
Lech Poznan
Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Lech Poznan and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Stadion Poznan

Today's game between Lech Poznan and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

VPN GuideGemini
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Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below.

HBO Max

HBO Max

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TNT Sports 6

TNT Sports 6

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Bayer Leverkusen travel to Stadion Poznan to face Lech Poznan in the Europa League, with Carles Martinez's side looking to build on a run of strong domestic form as they turn their attention to continental competition.

Lech Poznan come into this fixture having won two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their domestic form has been encouraging, but a 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Europa League earlier in the campaign serves as a reminder of the step up in quality they face at this level.

Leverkusen arrive in Poland in a confident mood. Martinez's side beat Mainz 05 3-4 in their most recent Bundesliga outing and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding just four goals in that stretch.

In the Europa League standings, Leverkusen sit eighth while Lech Poznan are positioned 35th, a gap that reflects the difference in European pedigree between the two clubs at this stage of the competition.

With Leverkusen also managing transfer interest surrounding several of their key players, focus on the pitch will be important for Martinez as the squad navigates a busy period across multiple fronts.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen live.

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How to watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen Probable lineups

Manager

  • N. Frederiksen

Lech Poznan are managed by Niels Frederiksen. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bayer Leverkusen are led by Carles Martinez. As with the home team, no confirmed team news has been provided at this stage, and the full picture on injuries and suspensions will become clearer in the build-up to the match.

Form

LCH

LCH - Form

RAK
W1-0
GOR
L2-1
CRY
L4-0
RAR
W5-1
SLA
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
B04

B04 - Form

FCU
W4-0
FCA
D2-2
CEL
W2-0
RBL
W2-0
M05
W3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Lech Poznan have recorded three wins and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-4 win over Slask Wroclaw in the Ekstraklasa, and they also posted a convincing 5-1 victory over Radomiak Radom during this run. Their two defeats came against Crystal Palace in the Europa League, where they lost 4-0, and against Gornik Zabrze in the league. Poznan scored 13 goals and conceded six across the five fixtures.

Bayer Leverkusen have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-4 Bundesliga win at Mainz 05, and they also recorded a 4-0 victory over Union Berlin and a 2-0 win over NK Celje in the Europa League. The only points dropped in this sequence came in a 2-2 draw with Augsburg. Leverkusen scored 13 goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lech Poznan and Bayer Leverkusen.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Leverkusen's eighth-place position puts them firmly in contention for the knockout rounds, while Lech Poznan's 35th-place standing means they face an uphill battle to advance, making this fixture a must-improve moment for the Polish side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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