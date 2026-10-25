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Serie A
team-logoLecce
Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare
team-logoJuventus
Watch it on DAZN
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How to watch today's Lecce vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Lecce vs Juventus
Lecce
Juventus
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Lecce and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 8
Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare

Today's game between Lecce and Juventus will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesFubo
United KingdomDAZN
CanadaFubo
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VPN GuideGemini

Lecce vs Juventus will be broadcast live on DAZN, which holds the rights to all 380 Serie A matches this season. The match is also available via Sky Sport and its streaming platform NOW, as it is one of the three co-exclusive fixtures of the round. Watch live by subscribing through the link below.

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Lecce host Juventus at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare on Sunday, 25 October, in an eighth-round Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

The Giallorossi arrive in good spirits after a 3-0 win at Udinese last weekend, a result that lifted them to nine points from seven games. Eusebio Di Francesco's side have been quietly consistent and sit just two points behind their visitors in the table.

Juventus, by contrast, are in a difficult stretch. Luciano Spalletti's side have won just once in their last four official matches, with that victory coming in Europe rather than the league. A 3-0 defeat to Lazio last Saturday compounded the pressure, and they head south needing a response.

The injury list at Juventus is growing at an alarming rate. Zeki Celik and Nico Gonzalez both picked up muscle injuries in the Europa League draw with Rennes in midweek, adding to a casualty list that already numbered 14 players. With 16 players having spent time in the treatment room since August, squad depth is being tested at every level.

Lecce are not without their own problems. Midfielder Ivan Ilic, one of the club's summer signings, faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after scans confirmed a serious injury requiring surgery, ruling him out of this fixture and many more to come.

For Juventus, three points here are close to non-negotiable. For Lecce, a win would represent a genuine statement. Scroll down for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

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How to watch Lecce vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lecce vs Juventus Probable lineups

4-3-3
Lecce crest
Lecce
LEC
page.match.formation.title
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
3-4-1-2
W. FalconeW. FalconeA. GalloA. GalloD. VeigaD. VeigaGabrielGabrielK. GasparK. GasparO. NgomO. NgomM. KabaM. KabaY. MalehY. MalehW. GeubbelsW. Geubbelsteam-logoA. FatahK. N'DriK. N'DriG. VicarioG. VicarioP. KaluluP. KaluluJ. LucumiJ. LucumiG. BremerG. BremerA. CambiasoA. CambiasoK. AlajbegovicK. AlajbegovicP. SarrP. SarrW. McKennieW. McKennieD. LuizD. LuizR. Kolo MuaniR. Kolo MuaniN. WoltemadeN. Woltemade
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
4-3-3
Lecce

Starting XI

Juventus

Manager

  • E. Di Francesco
  • L. Spalletti

Di Francesco is dealing with a number of absentees for Lecce. Medon Berisha, Lassana Coulibaly, Santiago Pierotti and Ivan Ilic are all unavailable through injury. The projected XI lines up in a 4-3-3 shape with Wladimiro Falcone in goal, a back four of Danilo Veiga, Kialonda Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel and Antonino Gallo, a midfield trio of Mohamed Kaba, Oumar Ngom and Youssef Maleh, and a front three of Konan N'Dri, Willem Geubbels and Amar Fatah.

Spalletti is without a significant number of players. Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Manuel Locatelli, Kamil Grabara, Arkadiusz Milik, Zeki Celik and Nico Gonzalez are all listed as injured. The projected XI is a 3-4-1-2 with Guglielmo Vicario in goal, a back three of Pierre Kalulu, Jhon Lucumi and Gleison Bremer, midfield runners Andrea Cambiaso, Pape Sarr, Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie, with Kerim Alajbegovic behind a front two of Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade.

Form

LEC

LEC - Form

CGL
L1-0
MON
W3-2
MIL
L3-0
BOL
L1-2
UDI
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
JUV

JUV - Form

CRE
L0-1
CGL
D1-1
CEL
W1-2
LAZ
L0-3
REN
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lecce have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing was a commanding 3-0 victory at Udinese in Serie A on 18 October. Earlier in the run, they won 3-2 at home to Monza but suffered a 3-0 loss to AC Milan and a 1-2 home defeat to Bologna.

Juventus have won once, drawn twice and lost twice across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Rennes in the Europa League on 22 October, following a 3-0 Serie A defeat to Lazio. Their only win in the period came away at Celta Vigo in Europe, with a 1-1 draw at Cagliari their sole league point across the last two rounds. They have scored six goals and conceded eight across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LecceDrawJuventus
0
2
3
Serie A
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
1
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
1
FT
Serie A
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
1
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Serie A
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
3
FT
3Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-1 Juventus win at Via del Mare in May 2026. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Juventus have won three times, with two matches ending level. Lecce have not beaten Juventus in any of the five fixtures in the dataset, though they held them to 1-1 draws on two separate occasions.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
8710165+1122
W
W
W
W
D
2
InterInterINT
7610219+1219
W
W
D
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
8530196+1318
D
W
D
D
W
4
ComoComoCOM
8521147+717
W
W
D
L
W
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
7430147+715
W
D
W
D
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
7
TorinoTorinoTOR
84131311+213
W
W
W
D
L
8
CagliariCagliariCGL
841369-313
L
L
D
W
W
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
83231310+311
D
L
W
D
W
10
JuventusJuventusJUV
732298+111
L
D
W
L
D
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
73041011-19
L
W
L
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
7304912-39
W
L
L
W
L
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
82241216-48
L
L
D
L
W
15
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
16
UdineseUdineseUDI
7115916-74
L
L
L
L
L
17
GenoaGenoaGEN
7115513-84
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
7115817-94
L
L
D
W
L
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
8116515-104
L
L
L
W
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
7106616-103
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the Serie A table, Lecce sit 12th while Juventus are 10th, meaning both clubs are in the middle section of the division and separated by just two points heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lecce vs Juventus today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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