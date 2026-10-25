Serie A - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare

Today's game between Lecce and Juventus will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 17:00.

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Lecce vs Juventus will be broadcast live on DAZN, which holds the rights to all 380 Serie A matches this season. The match is also available via Sky Sport and its streaming platform NOW, as it is one of the three co-exclusive fixtures of the round. Watch live by subscribing through the link below.

Lecce host Juventus at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare on Sunday, 25 October, in an eighth-round Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

The Giallorossi arrive in good spirits after a 3-0 win at Udinese last weekend, a result that lifted them to nine points from seven games. Eusebio Di Francesco's side have been quietly consistent and sit just two points behind their visitors in the table.

Juventus, by contrast, are in a difficult stretch. Luciano Spalletti's side have won just once in their last four official matches, with that victory coming in Europe rather than the league. A 3-0 defeat to Lazio last Saturday compounded the pressure, and they head south needing a response.

The injury list at Juventus is growing at an alarming rate. Zeki Celik and Nico Gonzalez both picked up muscle injuries in the Europa League draw with Rennes in midweek, adding to a casualty list that already numbered 14 players. With 16 players having spent time in the treatment room since August, squad depth is being tested at every level.

Lecce are not without their own problems. Midfielder Ivan Ilic, one of the club's summer signings, faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after scans confirmed a serious injury requiring surgery, ruling him out of this fixture and many more to come.

For Juventus, three points here are close to non-negotiable. For Lecce, a win would represent a genuine statement. Scroll down for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Lecce vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Di Francesco is dealing with a number of absentees for Lecce. Medon Berisha, Lassana Coulibaly, Santiago Pierotti and Ivan Ilic are all unavailable through injury. The projected XI lines up in a 4-3-3 shape with Wladimiro Falcone in goal, a back four of Danilo Veiga, Kialonda Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel and Antonino Gallo, a midfield trio of Mohamed Kaba, Oumar Ngom and Youssef Maleh, and a front three of Konan N'Dri, Willem Geubbels and Amar Fatah.

Spalletti is without a significant number of players. Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Manuel Locatelli, Kamil Grabara, Arkadiusz Milik, Zeki Celik and Nico Gonzalez are all listed as injured. The projected XI is a 3-4-1-2 with Guglielmo Vicario in goal, a back three of Pierre Kalulu, Jhon Lucumi and Gleison Bremer, midfield runners Andrea Cambiaso, Pape Sarr, Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie, with Kerim Alajbegovic behind a front two of Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade.

Form

Lecce have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing was a commanding 3-0 victory at Udinese in Serie A on 18 October. Earlier in the run, they won 3-2 at home to Monza but suffered a 3-0 loss to AC Milan and a 1-2 home defeat to Bologna.

Juventus have won once, drawn twice and lost twice across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Rennes in the Europa League on 22 October, following a 3-0 Serie A defeat to Lazio. Their only win in the period came away at Celta Vigo in Europe, with a 1-1 draw at Cagliari their sole league point across the last two rounds. They have scored six goals and conceded eight across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-1 Juventus win at Via del Mare in May 2026. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Juventus have won three times, with two matches ending level. Lecce have not beaten Juventus in any of the five fixtures in the dataset, though they held them to 1-1 draws on two separate occasions.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Lecce sit 12th while Juventus are 10th, meaning both clubs are in the middle section of the division and separated by just two points heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lecce vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: