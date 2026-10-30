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Ligue 1
team-logoLe Havre
Stade Oceane
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Watch it on Amazon Prime VideoWatch it on Ligue1+
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How to watch today's Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain
Le Havre
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Le Havre and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 9
Stade Oceane

Today's game between Le Havre and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 30 Oct 2026, 18:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesFubo
United KingdomAmazon Prime Video
CanadaFubo
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VPN GuideGemini

Le Havre vs PSG is available to watch live via Amazon Prime Video and Ligue 1+. Use the links below to access the match.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Click here

Ligue1+

Ligue1+

Click here

Paris Saint-Germain travel to Stade Oceane to face Le Havre in Ligue 1 on Friday evening, with the champions looking to extend their lead at the top of the table against a side still searching for their first win of the season.

Luis Enrique's side arrive in fine form, having won five consecutive matches across all competitions. That run includes a 4-2 Champions League victory over Barcelona and a 2-0 league win against Lyon, results that underline PSG's dominance on both fronts this season.

Enrique has urged his players not to underestimate Didier Digard's side, warning that facing teams considered weaker has caused PSG problems before. He pointed specifically to Le Havre's centre-forward and wingers as threats his side must manage carefully.

Le Havre arrive at this fixture without a Ligue 1 win and were beaten 4-3 by Marseille in their most recent outing. The hosts carry a significant injury list that will test the depth of Digard's squad heading into what is a must-win fixture for their survival hopes.

PSG are not without their own injury concerns. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Barcelona, while Marquinhos misses out with a thigh problem. Enrique has ruled out emergency transfer moves but acknowledged the challenge facing his squad.

Fringe players have stepped up in the absence of key names. Senny Mayulu and Mika Godts were among the contributors in the win over Lyon, and Enrique praised the mentality of those coming off the bench to make an impact when called upon.

For supporters looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options for this Ligue 1 fixture are listed below.

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How to watch Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

5-3-2
Le Havre crest
Le Havre
LEH
Formation
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4-3-3
G. GallonG. Gallonteam-logoD. Ouziadteam-logoJ. MwangaA. SekoA. Sekoteam-logoE. KoffiA. ToubaA. Toubateam-logoS. Ebonogteam-logoR. NdiayeA. RichardsonA. RichardsonM. SamattaM. Samattateam-logoR. FofanaM. SafonovM. SafonovL. HernandezL. HernandezI. ZabarnyiI. ZabarnyiW. PachoW. PachoA. HakimiA. HakimiVitinhaVitinhaF. RuizF. RuizJ. NevesJ. NevesM. AklioucheM. AklioucheD. DoueD. DoueF. TorresF. Torres
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
5-3-2
Le Havre

Starting XI

Paris Saint-Germain

Manager

  • D. Digard
  • Luis Enrique

Le Havre head into this fixture without several players. Stephan Zagadou, Lionel Mpasi-Nzau, Timothee Pembele, Elias Jelert, and Felix Mambimbi are all ruled out through injury, and Didier Digard has no suspended players to contend with. Gauthier Gallon is expected to start in goal, with a projected XI that includes Mbwana Samatta and Rayan Fofana in attack.

PSG travel with their own absentees. Marquinhos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Alessandro Longoni, and Nuno Mendes are all unavailable through injury, with no suspensions in the squad. Matvey Safonov is set to start in goal, and Enrique's projected XI features Vitinha and Joao Neves in midfield alongside Desire Doue and Ferran Torres in attack.

Form

LEH

LEH - Form

TFC
L3-2
BOU
W6-1
LIL
L1-0
AJA
L1-3
OM
L4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
PSG

PSG - Form

LEM
W3-1
MCI
W2-4
STR
W1-3
BAR
W4-2
OL
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Le Havre have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, with that solitary victory coming in a 6-1 friendly against Boulogne. In Ligue 1, they have lost their last four outings, conceding 11 goals in the process. Their most recent league defeat came against Marseille, a 4-3 loss in which they scored three but could not hold on for a point.

PSG have won all five of their most recent matches. They have scored 14 goals across that run, conceding just four, and have kept clean sheets in their last two outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 league win over Lyon, and they also recorded a 4-2 win over Barcelona in the Champions League during that sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Le HavreDrawParis Saint-Germain
0
1
4
Ligue 1
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
0
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
0
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
1
FT
Ligue 1
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
3
FT
5Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in February 2026, when PSG won 1-0 at Stade Oceane in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, PSG have won four and drawn one, scoring 13 goals to Le Havre's five. Le Havre have not beaten PSG in any of the five recorded meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
8521169+717
W
W
W
W
W
2
RennesRennesREN
85121814+416
W
L
W
L
W
3
LilleLilleLIL
8431116+515
D
D
W
L
W
4
MonacoMonacoASM
8431117+415
D
L
D
W
D
5
LyonLyonOL
8422137+614
L
W
L
W
D
6
Paris FCParis FCPAR
8422139+414
L
W
L
W
D
7
LensLensRCL
84131612+413
W
W
W
L
D
8
MarseilleMarseilleOM
84041813+512
W
W
W
L
L
9
LorientLorientFCL
833276+112
D
W
W
L
D
10
NiceNiceNCE
8323810-211
W
L
W
W
L
11
ToulouseToulouseTFC
82421211+110
D
W
D
W
D
12
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
83141218-610
D
W
L
W
W
13
BrestBrestB29
82331412+29
L
D
W
L
L
14
AngersAngersSCO
8224915-68
D
L
L
W
D
15
Le MansLe MansLEM
81431116-57
D
L
L
W
D
16
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
82151218-67
L
L
L
L
D
17
TroyesTroyesTRO
8125516-115
D
L
L
L
L
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
8026815-72
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

PSG sit top of Ligue 1, while Le Havre are bottom of the table. The gap between the sides reflects the contrasting trajectories of two clubs at opposite ends of the division, with the champions chasing a wider lead and the hosts in urgent need of points to move off the foot of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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