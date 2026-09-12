Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 16:25 Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, Nevada) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 9.25pm (BST).

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins Team News

Las Vegas Raiders Team News

The Raiders are entering a fresh era under new head coach Klint Kubiak. After a summer of speculation, veteran Kirk Cousins won the starting quarterback job. He will serve as a Week 1 captain alongside linebackers Quay Walker and Segun Olubi.

Meanwhile, the 2026 number-one overall draft pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, will begin his rookie season on the bench to watch and learn.

Injury Report & Roster Updates

Brock Bowers (TE) (OUT) : The All-Pro tight end is a massive loss for Week 1. He underwent meniscus trim surgery on his knee and is expected to miss a game or two.

Ashton Jeanty (RB) (TRACK TO PLAY) : There was major concern early in the week about Jeanty's ankle, but he logged full participation in practice on Thursday and feels "really good".

Mike Washington Jr. (RB) : Because Jeanty missed earlier practice time, rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. is expected to get a significant split in reps. Kubiak is expected to utilize heavy two-running-back and tight-end packages.

Miami Dolphins Team News

The Dolphins are also kicking off a rebuild under new head coach Jeff Hafley. Miami is entering the season as the youngest roster in the NFL, leaning heavily on fresh talent to support star running back De'Von Achane.

Injury Report & Roster Updates

Unlike the Raiders, the Dolphins are entering Week 1 in an incredibly healthy position, with head trainer Kyle Johnston drawing praise for keeping the 53-man roster nearly fully intact.

Chris Bell (WR) (WILL START) : In a surprise twist, rookie wide receiver Chris Bell—who slipped to the third round of the draft due to a late-2025 ACL tear—has beaten his original recovery timeline and will start on Sunday. However, the team admits he is still not quite at 100%.

Will Kacmarek (TE) (PROBABLE) : The rookie tight end has been limited with a calf injury but coach Hafley explicitly stated he expects Kacmarek to be available to help anchor their 12-personnel blocking packages.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. (LB) (PROBABLE) : Harrison was limited mid-week with a hamstring injury but is on track to be active.

Seydou Traore (TE) (HEALTHY) : Traore dealt with thumb and Achilles issues but practiced fully and faces no restrictions.



