Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Savon Sanomat Areena

Today's game between KuPS and Trabzonspor will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Gemini

KuPS vs Trabzonspor is available to watch live via HBO Max. Live stream details are listed below.





KuPS host Trabzonspor at Savon Sanomat Areena in Kuopio in a Conference League fixture that puts Finnish opposition against a Turkish side carrying mixed but eventful recent form.

KuPS come into this match under Miika Nuutinen having struggled for consistency in the Veikkausliga. Two defeats in their last two league outings — against FC Inter Turku and AC Oulu — have disrupted any rhythm the Finnish side had built, and Trabzonspor will arrive aware that the hosts are not at their sharpest.

Trabzonspor, managed by Thomas Reis, bring genuine momentum from their most recent outing. A 3-0 win over Samsunspor in the Super Lig is the latest evidence that Reis's side can perform when it matters, and that result will have lifted confidence ahead of this European trip.

The Turkish side's record over five matches tells a more complicated story, though. Wins over Galatasaray and Genclerbirligi sit alongside defeats to Konyaspor and Drogheda United, and Trabzonspor have shown they can be vulnerable on the wrong day.

Both teams arrive at this fixture from different positions in their respective competitions, but the Conference League gives each side a separate stage to prove themselves. Trabzonspor, sitting first in the Conference League standings, will be eager to maintain that position.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch KuPS vs Trabzonspor, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch KuPS vs Trabzonspor with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

KuPS are managed by Miika Nuutinen, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Trabzonspor head coach Thomas Reis has no confirmed injury or suspension news listed at this stage. Further team news details will be provided as they emerge ahead of the match.

Form

KuPS have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to FC Inter Turku, following a 0-1 loss to AC Oulu. Their only win in that run came against VPS, which they won 2-0 away from home.

Trabzonspor's last five matches show three wins and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-0 victory over Samsunspor in the Super Lig, and they also recorded a 4-0 win over Galatasaray and a 5-0 win against Genclerbirligi in that period. Defeats to Konyaspor and Drogheda United represent the low points, with Trabzonspor scoring 13 goals and conceding two across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between KuPS and Trabzonspor is available from recent meetings. This fixture will provide the first recorded encounter between the two sides in the current dataset.

Standings

Both KuPS and Trabzonspor are level at the top of the Conference League table, with each side occupying first position in their respective standings — meaning this fixture carries weight for both teams as they look to maintain their place among the competition's frontrunners.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch KuPS vs Trabzonspor today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: