Kilmarnock vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish League Cup match between Kilmarnock and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending Scottish League Cup champions, Celtic, will take on Kilmarnock in the last-16 of the competition on Sunday.

The hosts qualified for the knockouts after topping Group F. Derek McInnes's side will also take hope from beating Rangers 1-0 in this season's league opener, and last being involved in a goalless draw against Hearts.

Brendan Rodgers' men, on the other hand, are in a fine patch of form themselves this season, with 4-2 and 3-1 wins over Ross County and Aberdeen, respectively.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Rugby Park

The Scottish League Cup match between Kilmarnock and Celtic will be played at the Rugby Park football stadium in Kilmarnock, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on August 20 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Kilmarnock team news

McInnes should have a full-strength squad to select from and it could be the same line-up that has started in the Hearts draw from last weekend.

Matthew Kennedy and Marley Watkins should hence continue up front, with Bradley Lyons - scorer of the winner against Rangers - to start in midfield.

Kilmarnock possible XI: Dennis; Mayo, Deas, Findlay; Armstrong, Lyons, Watson, Magennis, Ndaba; Kennedy, Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dennis, O'Hara Defenders: Findlay, Wright, Mayo, Deas, Ndaba, Sanders, Davies Midfielders: Donnelly, Magennis, Polworth, Lyons, Murray, Watson, Kennedy, Armstrong, McKenzie Forwards: Vassell, Cameron, Wales, Watkins, Warnock

Celtic team news

Reo Hatate suffered a knock a little after coming on as a substitute in the Aberdeen win, and as a result, is going to miss out here. Hatate will join Yuki Kobayashi and Hyeongyu Oh on the sidelines.

Having completed his move from Elfsbord, center-back Gustaf Lagerbielke could be handed his club debut on Sunday.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Ralston, Lagerbielke, Nawrocki, Taylor; O'Riley, Iwata, Turnbull; Haksabanovic, Kyogo, Maeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Welsh, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, A. Johnston, Ralston, Lagerbielke Midfielders: Iwata, Soro, Kwon, Hatate, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Holm, McCarthy, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Ajeti, Abada, Yang, M. Johnston, Tilio, Maeda

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games apart between the two sides, Kilmarnock has beaten Celtic just twice over the last 33 times in the fixture across all competitions over a period of 11 years odd.

Moreover, Killie have just three wins over Celtic at Rugby Park since 2001.

Date Match Competition Apr 16, 2023 Kilmarnock 1-4 Celtic Scottish Premiership Jan 14, 2023 Celtic 2-0 Kilmarnock Scottish League Cup Jan 7, 2023 Celtic 2-0 Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership Aug 14, 2022 Kilmarnock 0-5 Celtic Scottish Premiership Feb 2, 2021 Kilmarnock 0-4 Celtic Scottish Premiership

Useful links